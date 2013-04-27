CAMINHÃO BATE EM VIATURA DA PM NO CENTRO DE MACHADO

Um caminhão baú e uma viatura da Policia Militar se envolveram em um acidente na avenida Arthur Bernardes, no centro de Machado, na noite desta sexta-feira (26). O sinistro aconteceu nas proximidades do Mercado Municipal.

De acordo com a versão dada à reportagem da “Gazeta Machadense” por um policial militar que preservava o local, o motorista do caminhão fez uma conversão à esquerda e não percebeu que a viatura passava pela avenida, durante uma patrulha de rotina, atingindo-a na lateral dianteira esquerda. Felizmente, ninguém ficou ferido.

Um boletim de ocorrência foi confeccionado, e os envolvidos aguardavam no local pelas providências cabíveis até o fechamento desta nota.

A reportagem completa você confere nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.

Fotos: Roberto Felisbino







