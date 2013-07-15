CAMINHADA DO DESCONTENTAMENTO

Mães de alunos foram em caminhada da Escola Municipal Carlito Ferreira até a Secretaria da Educação de Poço Fundo, na tarde desta segunda-feira (15), para pedir explicações sobre a possível troca da professora de seus filhos para o próximo semestre. Crianças têm cinco anos e estudam no pré-escolar. A demissão da atual mestra preocupa, por conta da ligação que os pequenos já adquiriram com ela. Alguns pais afirmam que, por conta de problema semelhante, tiveram gastos com tratamento psicológico para seus filhos no ano passado.

Boatos de que a profissional seria substituída por estagiárias também geraram o protesto. Secretária Adriana Gonçalves (foto abaixo) garantiu que isso não irá ocorrer, mas informou que a demissão da atual “tia” é de fato uma grande possibilidade, por conta de diversas demissões a serem realizadas não só no setor da Educação como em várias outras áreas da Administração Municipal.

Você terá detalhes desta reclamação e sobre a conversa na SME em nossa próxima edição do JPF.