CAMINHADA DE FÉ

Mais uma vez o povo sul-mineiro mostrou sua intensa e emocionante devoção. Centenas de fiéis acordaram cedo para participar da tradicionalíssima Via Sacra ao Cruzeiro de Poço Fundo.
Fazia frio, o sol ainda nem havia surgido e a lua foi a companheira de caminhada nas primeiras estações, comandadas pelos padres Cláudio e Paulo Giovanni. A procissão da Penitência saiu da Igreja Matriz pouco depois das 5h30, até o ponto mais alto do bairro Nova Gimirim, passando por vias com todos os tipos de pisos, ou com nenhum deles.
Além dos moradores locais, a cerimônia ainda foi engrossada por dezenas de romeiros machadenses (mais de 150, segundo um dos participantes). Muitos deles saíram em caminhada da cidade vizinha por volta das 2h30 e ainda acompanharam o féretro até o alto do morro.
Diante da cruz, o pároco Pe. Cláudio conduziu as orações finais, com bençãos às cidades participantes.
As atividades da Sexta-feira da Paixão continuam. Às 9h00, é realizada a Via Sacra das Crianças, às 15h00 celebra-se a cerimônia de adoração da Cruz e às 19h00 acontece a encenação da Paixão e Morte de Nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo, na Igreja Matriz, seguida da Procissão do Senhor Morto, que representa o sepultamento do Rei dos Reis.
|Companheira dos primeiros momentos da procissão
|O dia não tinha amanhecido ainda quando começou a caminhada
|O sol surgiu nas últimas estações
|Benção para Poço Fundo
|Poço-fundenses e machadenses juntos numa só caminhada
|Benção para Machado
|Unidos em oração
|Romeiros machadenses registram momento especial
|Dever cumprido, hora de voltar para casa…
authors who were accused of writing morally questionable YA fiction like Laurie Halse Anderson and Cheryl Rainfield respond as well. There are lots of wonderful responses from YA authors and readers all over the net
“Documents To be able to Go” can be another good software to get transporting as well as enhancing Place of work docs. Make use of it and also “Dropbox”.
845160 785686Hi there! I just wish to give an enormous thumbs up for the nice info you
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
Pour lukaku, pas du tout, mais alors pas du tout d’accord… je lui donne un 6! il a raté des occasions mais à pesé sur la défense… et le caviar de De bruyne n’en était pas un (quasi impossible à avoir)
Rome2 could had been a great game if it had gave it more time in to the game
individuals a detailed understanding of what they will receive whenever they click as a result of.For ExampleYou may generate higher traffic with a digital advertisement that reads “Everything $1.99, Click Here”. Because people
If I were to say this is a universal symbol would you believe it?
Hello there, just become aware of your blog through Google, and located that it is really informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I will be grateful when you proceed this in future. A lot of people will likely be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
5 stars, thank you!
It’s in reality a great and useful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
An stimulating discussion is couturier annotate. I believe that you should correspond statesman on this substance, it power not be a taboo master but mostly people are not sufficiency to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers like your Adult web Step into this.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people for this subject, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
discount coupon codes advance auto parts http://www.purevolume.com/listeners/unablebanister957/posts/4860463/How+To+Look+Ten+Pounds+Lighter+Using+Clothing
Imagine if we had a Speaker of the House who had a pair? The important check and balance role of that institution would perhaps finally function as intended by our founders. Time to move Boehner on NOW…not wait until after the Fall election. I’d like to see someone like Gowdy in there….
réplique bulgari bijoux http://www.bzero.cn/fr/bvlgari-bzero1-or-jaune-18-carats-bague-replique-p-213.html
Pingback: Google
cartierbraceletlove Lickenpooper will be riding a Schwinn, no a Specialized, no aTrek, by Wednesday when he gets the poll results he’ll know which bike to ride.
bracelet love cartier or blanc copie http://www.clou-bracelet.com/fr/
Hey there! I’ve been following your web site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the great work!|
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me. Thanks a lot!|
I love forgathering useful info, this post has got me even more info!
Appreciate you for sharing most of these wonderful articles. In addition, the ideal travel along with medical insurance approach can often eliminate those problems that come with vacationing abroad. Some sort of medical emergency can quickly become very expensive and that’s likely to quickly set a financial load on the family’s finances. Putting in place the ideal travel insurance deal prior to leaving is definitely worth the time and effort. Cheers
cartierbraceletlove Mr. Pringle is a busy man these days…
love bracciale cartier copia http://www.cbangles.net/it/
cartierlovejesduas svp pour la déclaration annuele d’imposition elle peut étre remplacée par la g50
bague imitation love cartier http://www.bestleve.com/
It’s actually a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
This paragraph will help the internet visitors for setting up new blog or even a blog from start to end.|
cartierbraceletlove Adria, for some reason my computer is playing tricks on me and the above response, meant for Tisah below, showed up as a reply to your comment. So sorry, please ignore!
faux love bracelet http://www.bijouxpopulaire.com/tag/faux-cartier-love-bracelet
cartierbraceletlove I totally agree – everyone there seems to really love what they are doing and enjoy the company of their co-workers!
fake mens cartier bracelet http://www.banglegold.com/
Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.
I like this weblog very much, Its a rattling nice position to read and receive information.
Some genuinely excellent content on this website, appreciate it for contribution.
I got what you mean,saved to bookmarks, very decent website.
Unquestionably imagine that that you stated. Your favourite justification appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to consider of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while folks consider concerns that they plainly don’t realize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , other people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks!
I am always thought about this, thanks for putting up.
I want to to thank you for this very good read!! I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. I have you bookmarked to look at new things you post…|
I do accept as true with all the ideas you’ve introduced in your post. They are very convincing and can definitely work. Still, the posts are very short for beginners. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thank you for the post.
heyas: -). how are you all of the?. well i love to write and i rele want to get into creative composing and but i have a hard time coming up with ideas on what to write about and was questioning if you understood how i might get over this “writer’s block”?.. thanks a lot!!.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content material!
Hi this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Have and I herbal substitue for http://pills6via.com/ , capturealbertacontest.
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This publish truly made my day. You can not consider just how so much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!|
I was able to find good advice from your articles.|
How can I change to fluid girth in the newest Blogger Design template Designer?
I would like to change my blogger archive rate of recurrence from 30 days to much longer, like three months. How do I do that?.
I have been provided a Dell computer from my sis. However , her former hubby set up his account on this computer (says he cannot keep in mind the password), making himself the just administrator. Now, I cannot add any applications ( like iTunes), neither can I delete anything. How do i clear his passwords from this computer, and make personally the administrator? I am afraid that I shall have to delete every thing, then start again (ugh! ) That could mean buying new programs, installing all of them and so on. Any ideas?.
Copyright — How Can The Week Mag Re-Print Newspaper Articles?
I put a WordPress blog on my website a few times ago, and I was simply curious about how it works. So I just wish to know if all the posts are saved into a single file or if they are different for each post. Then I also want to know where they can be available on my machine. Thanks.
How Can I Copyright Protect Stories and Content articles on My Website?
Good post. I definitely love this website. Keep writing!
that is the finish of this write-up. Here you will locate some web sites that we consider you will appreciate, just click the links over
Because the admin of this web site is working, no uncertainty very quickly it will be renowned, due to its feature contents.|
Either dual major with journalism and creative writing, or a “good” college in an metropolitan area exactly where I could key in journalism and minor in innovative writing? I’m only a sophmore in high school yet I know I enjoy write and I can’t say for sure what I’d personally enjoy more as an actual career, journalism or innovative writing. What would be the very best college to get someone with this problem?.
Good crew it’s cool essays on sharks In addition to new generation and new power lines, otheroptions discussed included a subsea power cable to move power toSan Diego and expanding existing demand-response programs toallow the grid operator to better match the ups and downs ofgrowing solar and wind generation throughout the day.
Karen, Coygirl is a cool-toned light mauve/pink. It looks slightly purple in the pan, but I’m so warm-toned that my skin cancels out any blue and I’m left with a really pretty light rose/true pink. There’s no peach/orange/brown in it at all. It’s really sheer. I pair it with any shadow that doesn’t have orange/peach in it, but I find that it goes with almost any blush, even peach ones… that sounds weird… but it works.
Utterly pent content material, Really enjoyed reading.
RT
how can u get rid of unwanted files upon ur computer…. like outdated movies u deleted that are still on the computer or books that were digital?!.
We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with useful information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire group can be grateful to you.
I’m looking for a fine digital camera below or around $200 with regards to blogging (as in wordpress, blogger, etc). I’m trying to get a blog page which will be structured around the daily photos We take despite the fact that I’m not much of a photographer but only performing it for fun. Any kind of cool features like video would also be great but mainly I’m just just searching for some thing I can consider quality pictures, and that will hopefully hide my total beginning abilities… Thanks guys!.
Propecia Effects On Women Indicated [url=http://hco200.com]levitra dolor de cabeza[/url] Disulfiram Propecia 0.5 Mg Online [url=http://fastedmedrxshop.com]levitra online best price[/url] Propecia Half Hair Restoration Viagra Kaufen Tipps Fluoxetine With Overnight Delivery Acheter Baclofene Belgique Order Generic Viagra Online [url=http://buyisotretinoinusfast.com]rx canada pharmacy accutane[/url] Donde Comprar Cialis Sin Receta Viagra On Canadian Pharmacy Zithromax Rosacea Buy Propecia 1mg [url=http://albenxa.com]40 mg levitra pills on line for sale[/url] Cialis Prix De Vente Order Viagra Online Fast Shipping [url=http://trirx.net]tadalafil and dapoxetine[/url] Il Cialis Si Trova In Farmacia
“…com suas falácias sobre igualdade e distribuição de renda…” hic! hic!
replica tag heuer searacer
I keep several websites & discussion boards and allow people to write their comments with them. I examine regularly and remove any kind of swear words and phrases, etc . We also request commentors to not leave any derogatory terms on the blogs/forums.. However , having said that, am i actually still legally responsible for the content on my blog/forums if they compose a defamatory comment or abusive comments?. Many thanks..
Will Joomla have got a Component that help to build a forum like Yahoo Answers?.
My bestfriend and I want to produce a blogging site, but all of us dont understand which one to use. We basically will just be publishing random stuff about anything but we desire the site to be fun and decorative, not just a simple layout..
vSGblu The world hopes foor egen more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to mention
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include approximately all vital infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.
So how can I delete an activity from my blogspot profile? Thanks <3. So I simply followed another persons blog and then I actually clicked upon my profile from the list of her followers and I want to delete one of my activities following that but I actually don't see a delete key? Where is it?.
We are beginning a business selling various baby things that I make. And I want to begin a website to be able to sell all of them on. Would someone please tell me the steps that I would need to move through to do this? And what is the cost?. Thanks..
Since the MSM is totally skewed, what blogs/websites have you found that give you information the MSM ignores?.
What is the difference between firefox, google-chrome, and ie?
Doxycycline In Mexico Kamagra Generique 50 Mg Line [url=http://vbdrug.com]buy kamagra jelly india[/url] Buy Viagra Online Reputable Je Acheter Dapoxetine? Cialis Wirkung Alkohol [url=http://myarex.com]buy levitra professional online[/url] Cephalexin Used For What Ailment Viagra Fa Perdere L’Udito Acheter Baclofen En Ligne Actos 45 Mg Tablets Online Order Us Priligy Capsulas [url=http://bestedmedrxfor.com]viagra prescription[/url] Ciprofloxacin Crystalluria Efectos Del Cialis En La Mujer [url=http://shopednorxmed.com]viagra[/url] Can You Take Amoxicillin With Aspirin Propecia Eyebrow Growth Levitra Generique Belgique Ed Drug Shop Ordonnance Viagra [url=http://shopshopfastbestmed.com]levitra 40 mg best price[/url] Foro De Kamagra Cialis Sale Us Pharmacy Non Prescription Zyvox 600
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a bad decision outstanding post!
is the greatest. my homepage Uggs Cyber Monday Deals
I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Muchos Gracias for your blog post. Really Great.
An allergic reaction to this drug may cause a sudden increase in weight due to swelling, although weightgain is not a common side effect of testosterone supplements.
Thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Hey, thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Cool.
There is obviously a bundle to identify about this. I feel you made certain nice points in features also.
Very neat article post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Rumor- bag Can Have A Main role In Almost Any Organization
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
Thanks so much for the blog. Keep writing.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog article. Keep writing.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful article. Thanks for providing this information.
Enjoyed every bit of your article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
pretty handy stuff, overall I feel this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
Great, thanks for sharing this article post.Thanks Again.
There is noticeably a bundle to identify about this. I feel you made various nice points in features also.
I’аve learn several just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you place to create this type of great informative site.
I truly appreciate this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!
Major thankies for the post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
You can certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Awesome article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Terrific paintings! This is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thank you =)
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Say, you got a nice blog post. Keep writing.
wow, awesome blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
I am so grateful for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
you make blogging glance What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link on your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
I cannot thank you enough for the article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I really like and appreciate your article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Rattling clear site, thankyou for this post.
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great pattern. Better by far you should forget and smile than that you should remember and be sad. by Christina Georgina Rossetti.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Some really interesting information, well written and generally user friendly.
Major thankies for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Im thankful for the article post.Thanks Again.
Thanks for the post.Much thanks again. Great.
Very informative blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
This unique blog is really entertaining and diverting. I have chosen many interesting advices out of this blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a bunch!
You can certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Major thanks for the blog.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Very good post, thanks so much for sharing. Do you have an RSS feed I can subscribe to?
How do I allow contributors to see just their uploads in WordPress?
Major thankies for the post.
Really informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Priligy Generika (Dapoxetine) 60mg [url=http://drugsr.com]viagra[/url] What Does Keflex Used To Treat Cialis Chi L’Ha Provato Generic Propecia Best [url=http://antabusefast.com]purchase antabuse[/url] Potenzmittel Cialis De Cheap Nexium 20mg Vente Propecia [url=http://usfastmed.com]clomid for pct[/url] Buy Xenical Weight Loss Pills Cephalexin Ibuprofen Lioresal Pas Cher En Canada [url=http://cure-rx.com]cialis[/url] Priligy Precio 2011 Viagra France Ordonnance [url=http://shopfastbestmedshop.com]levitra coupon[/url] Priligy Pills In India Buy Doxycycline Mexico
Simply want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness to your submit is simply great and i can suppose you’re an expert in this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grasp your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
I used to have got a pop-up message once i start chrome to restore last session great it’s gone. I need this in case i accidentally close something and i want to go back into it. Anybody know how to get it done? Thanks..
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Very informative blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
“Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.”
imp source I want to start selling hair bows. How do I get a website started and what are the costs?. How do I design it?.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much
Great, thanks for sharing this blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
I value the blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Im grateful for the article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Im obliged for the article post. Cool.
I think this is a real great blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
A round of applause for your blog article. Fantastic.
You completed a number of first rate points near. I appeared by the internet for the problem and found the majority folks will go along with along with your website.
Wow, great article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
It as difficult to find knowledgeable people for this topic, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have be aware your
This excellent website certainly has all the info I wanted about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Only a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design and style. Justice is always violent to the party offending, for every man is innocent in his own eyes. by Daniel Defoe.
that is the end of this write-up. Right here you
Awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
This unique blog is definitely cool as well as amusing. I have found a bunch of handy stuff out of it. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a lot!
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!
Thank you ever so for you blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Really appreciate you sharing this article. Much obliged.
Very good blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
Major thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
Fantastic article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Really enjoyed this blog post. Really Great.
magnificent issues altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What would you recommend about your put up that you simply made some days ago? Any certain?
Thanks a lot for the article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
I really like and appreciate your blog. Will read on…
It is actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Really informative post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I just want to say I am newbie to weblog and absolutely savored your web-site. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You absolutely have incredible articles. Appreciate it for sharing with us your website.
Pingback: Google
wow, awesome blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Well I really liked reading it. This information provided by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
site and now this time I am visiting this site and reading very informative posts at this time.
hello!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
wow, awesome article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article. Awesome.
“Hey there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!”
Major thankies for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Wow, great article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
How do I edit a wordpress web page to display only the posts, therefore minus the menubars?
Very good post. I will be facing many of these issues as well..
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Much thanks again.