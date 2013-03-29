CAMINHADA DE FÉ

Mais uma vez o povo sul-mineiro mostrou sua intensa e emocionante devoção. Centenas de fiéis acordaram cedo para participar da tradicionalíssima Via Sacra ao Cruzeiro de Poço Fundo.

Fazia frio, o sol ainda nem havia surgido e a lua foi a companheira de caminhada nas primeiras estações, comandadas pelos padres Cláudio e Paulo Giovanni. A procissão da Penitência saiu da Igreja Matriz pouco depois das 5h30, até o ponto mais alto do bairro Nova Gimirim, passando por vias com todos os tipos de pisos, ou com nenhum deles.

Além dos moradores locais, a cerimônia ainda foi engrossada por dezenas de romeiros machadenses (mais de 150, segundo um dos participantes). Muitos deles saíram em caminhada da cidade vizinha por volta das 2h30 e ainda acompanharam o féretro até o alto do morro.

Diante da cruz, o pároco Pe. Cláudio conduziu as orações finais, com bençãos às cidades participantes.

As atividades da Sexta-feira da Paixão continuam. Às 9h00, é realizada a Via Sacra das Crianças, às 15h00 celebra-se a cerimônia de adoração da Cruz e às 19h00 acontece a encenação da Paixão e Morte de Nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo, na Igreja Matriz, seguida da Procissão do Senhor Morto, que representa o sepultamento do Rei dos Reis.

Companheira dos primeiros momentos da procissão

O dia não tinha amanhecido ainda quando começou a caminhada

O sol surgiu nas últimas estações

Benção para Poço Fundo

Poço-fundenses e machadenses juntos numa só caminhada

Benção para Machado

Unidos em oração

Romeiros machadenses registram momento especial