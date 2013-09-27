CÂMARA VOTA HOJE MUDANÇAS NO IPTU EM POÇO FUNDO

A Câmara de Vereadores de Poço Fundo pode votar hoje (27), em Sessão Extraordinária, o Projeto de Lei Complementar 008/2013, que “institui a planta genérica de valores do município, define critérios para lançamento do IPTU (Imposto Predial e Territorial Urbano) e dá outras providências”. Na prática, as novas regras devem aumentar o valor a ser pago no imposto, mas para o Poder Executivo, trata-se, na verdade, apenas de uma adequação, pois, de acordo com a justificativa apresentada, há muita discrepância entre o valor real e o valor venal (usado como base para os cálculos) dos imóveis de Poço Fundo, e a planta genérica corrigiria esta diferença.
A nova lei seria votada na última segunda-feira (23), mas votações divergentes em duas comissões fizeram com que a decisão fosse adiada para esta sexta-feira (27), às 19 horas. Segundo o vereador Sargento Santana, isso daria tempo para informar aos cidadãos sobre a proposta e para que os eleitores pudessem procurar os seus representantes e manifestar sua opinião sobre o assunto.
Confira o texto na nova Lei:
Je ne dis pas le contraire, d’ailleurs c’est pour cela que je me rappelle les fois anciennes où on m’a complimenté sur mon physique.
The groupe chinois The far east Gadgets Corp vient par ce fait p récupérer la creation de Philips
I not to mention my pals have been taking note of the great tips and tricks from your site and so unexpectedly I had an awful suspicion I had not thanked the web blog owner for those strategies. All the guys are actually as a consequence very interested to learn them and have in truth been making the most of those things. Many thanks for indeed being simply considerate and also for choosing some excellent subjects millions of individuals are really eager to know about. Our honest regret for not expressing gratitude to earlier.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after going through many of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m certainly pleased I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!|
Hi! I’ve been following your website for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the great job!
I’ve recently started a site, the information you provide on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Vielen Dank an meinen Landesgenossen zurück. Hoffe, dass Du viele tolle Entdeckungen im Bordeaux machst.
I wish to express appreciation to this writer just for rescuing me from this particular circumstance. Just after looking out through the internet and finding notions which were not beneficial, I figured my entire life was well over. Living without the answers to the issues you’ve sorted out all through this short post is a critical case, and the ones which could have in a wrong way affected my career if I had not discovered your blog post. That talents and kindness in playing with every part was useful. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I hadn’t come across such a solution like this. I’m able to now look forward to my future. Thanks so much for the expert and result oriented guide. I won’t think twice to suggest your blog post to any person who requires assistance on this subject.
Was vermitteln denn Eltern ihren Kindern, die bis ins Kindergartenalter mit ihnen in einem Bett schlafen? Dass das der einzig sichere Ort ist?
STF decide pela cassação de parlamentares condenados no mensalão
Thanks for every other magnificent article. The place else may anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect means of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such info.
cartierbraceletlove I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your site?
imitation sautoir van cleef prix [url=http://www.classiquebijoux.ru/]imitation sautoir van cleef prix[/url]
cartierbraceletlove Literal life changer. You are so not alone on the having-kids-for-a-spouse.
prix collier alhambra van cleef imitation [url=http://www.bijouxclassique.net/high-quality-vintage-replica-van-cleef-necklace-alhambra-yellow-gold-carnelian-10-motifs-p315.html]prix collier alhambra van cleef imitation[/url]
Hi Paul and rest of crew, sorry to hear its so hot, must make it so much harder ! But it will all be worth it in the end ! Also do you know which bus has crossed the Atlantic ocean ? Christopher ColumBUS tee hee . now for CODS sake get rowing . Di
coupon codes avis
What?, the press release does not only say that Paulson & Co. was not involved in marketing the CDO. It also states that ACA “as collateral manager had sole authority over the selection of all collateral in the CDO.” That statement would not be in the press release if the question of who chose the RMBS underlying the CDO were not material, which it is. The question of fraud on Goldman’s part depends in part on whether the firm knew that Paulson had a hand in selecting the RMBS, as far as the SEC maintains.
replica tag heuer chronometer
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
I already have a degree so I don’t need the credit. I don’t want to pay a ton of cash for it, but I do need an actual course with real assignments. Which is creative writing as in MISINFORMATION. Thanks for your help. A class on the Northside would be great..
cartierbraceletlove Looks like the prediction that blonds will go extinct may have been premature.
rose gold cartier love bracelet fake
cartierbraceletlove awwww it was plagerized???? well who ever the real author is that was a fantastic story!
cartier bracelet mens fake
How can I get Firefox three or more to stop logging me personally out whenever I close the browser?
My desktop computer is hooked up to a router. I would like to get access to my home computer’s webcam through my work pc.. My home computer is connected through a DSL modem and is always on.. My work pc obviously provides access to the Internet..
I want to make my own internet site to sell things but I have no idea where to begin.. I avoid no what websites to go on, or how much it will be (or if discover any way i can do it at no cost? ). May someone produce as much information as it can be and a website where i can start please?. I need as very much help as it can be..
Hi,.. I would like to post straight to my wordpress blog from my desktop, specifically from Command fast… I know there exists a protocol known as xml-rpc, but that is of no assistance to me, since I don’t know what on the planet it is. Any kind of help will be appreciated..
Very well written post. It will be beneficial to anyone who usess it, as well as yours truly :). Keep up the good work – looking forward to more posts.
I’m planning to look at blogs containing music I like, but sifting through all the detached, outdated and crap sites is a hassle.. I know you will find thousands of blogs, is there a good resource to seek out the preferred ones?.
How do I transfer Firefox book marks and various other settings in one user account to another?
I don’t really like livejournal or xanga. I actually already have both of those. I used to be going to try deadjournal since I read on here that it was really good, but I have a tendency want to have to pay for it in addition to to have an invite code to get in free. Does anybody have an request code they will could produce, or an indicator on another free running a blog website I really could try? Details would be helpful..
What is the default username and password for Joomla Stand Alone Machine?
Columbia College or university has a brand-new creative composing major and on the application instructions, it says that anyone pursuing anything in the creative or visual artistry may submit a product to their program. Creative articles are specifically detailed, however , I actually is unsure what to submit… Would they will accept some writing samples in the mail after I electronically send my app or should I include the writing in an attatchment with my personal statement online?.
I have not a idea how to use WordPress and Comicpress to create sites and distribute comic pieces! Please help. Do you know of a good walkthrough? Thanks very much!.
Hello there. I discovered your blog by way of Google even as searching for a similar topic, your website came up. It appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.
Some truly superb articles on this web site, regards for contribution. “Better shun the bait, than struggle in the snare.” by John Dryden.
Exactly how does one particular make money from websites? How does 1 start this or go about it? Can there be a specific way to do it? Exactly how does 1 make money from sites in the first place? Where does one get started in this? Do you have to advertise and use your credit card? Are there any certain kinds of rules you have to follow? Is it necessary to set your blog up your self or are there ones that help you arranged up it up? How do you obtain advertisers on your blog? Are people restricted to the number of blogs online? Just how often perform you receive money?.. Thanks for the assistance!.
Someone necessarily assist to make critically articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular put up incredible. Great process!
Homoeopathy medications ave actually confirmed effectiveness to handle mental tension andits offshoots like IBS.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rareto see a great blog like this one nowadays.
how can u put u’re own pics intended for the background? also how do u put music?.
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. But imagine if you added some great images or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this blog could definitely be one of the greatest in its niche. Fantastic blog!
Good one, EC. Some of the prices quoted in that article seems out of whack, though.
montre j12 chanel prix
excellent points altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What would you recommend about your post that you made a few days ago? Any positive?
Howdy. I have a blog which i set up wordpress. So far so good. Except that wordpress stats shows me the visits and i want this to show how many guests visited my blog. Is there any others who could help me? Thanks a ton..
What computer must i buy to run an Adobe CS4 Fit at complete speed?
How can I combine love my of the arts, especially creative writing having a law level?
I have been planning to start a successful blog i wish to start a sida online useing the very best free hemsida starting website…. pleez tell me which one may be the best?????? \.
I’ve read a few good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to make such a excellent informative web site.
What are some of the most popular/best blogs regarding cell phones and wireless tech?
The first piece is geotagging each article on some sort of map… The second piece is meshing those points on a map with other people. Essentially we would like several members of our team to provide updates regularly and post their locations towards the same map..
I¡¦ve recently started a blog, the information you provide on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Simply wanna tell that this is very beneficial, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
I simply want to mention I’m beginner to blogging and really enjoyed you’re web page. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You certainly come with tremendous writings. Kudos for sharing with us your blog site.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
Would becoming a paid blogger be considered a good idea to get cash?
Generally there so many different computer tech things like Computer Programming, Computer Support Specialists, Computer Systems Experts. I just would like to know what it would be to go work on computers like store or business computers mess up or like tearing computer apart and repairing them. what would them be called?.
How do I transfer current joomla files to yahoo web hosting?
I simply want to tell you that I am beginner to blogging and site-building and honestly savored you’re page. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your website . You surely come with awesome article content. Thank you for revealing your website page.
Well I began my blog page in the beginning of March, I possess 21 different entries already. How shortly do you think the web crawler will certainly pickup my blog and index it into the search engines?.
I have a website idea that i realize will make me money, i just don’t know how to proceed and where to start..
hi there everyone. We are about to start a site with my partner in Australia. But now, afterwards, we get know that a website with all the same concept is already exist in UK and they have got patent themselves. so does this can trigger us a problem. second thing is definitely how we can set the word and conditions and online privacy policy. I would become very thankful for your response. thanks a lot.
In Opera you have got the standard gold toolbars where the address club and file/edit bars exist is the silver background. How can you customize and change that around?.
The crux of your writing while sounding reasonable originally, did not sit very well with me after some time. Someplace throughout the paragraphs you actually managed to make me a believer unfortunately just for a short while. I still have a problem with your leaps in logic and one might do well to fill in those gaps. When you actually can accomplish that, I will definitely be fascinated.
How many articles will it take to start a good blog?
Is installing a copyright laws content through rapidshare & megaupload can be illegal in uk?
How can i move from Joomla to WordPress together with all my posts?
I am very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Is it safe?. Safer than web sites?. Can you use web sites layouts for it?. How older do you how to be to have one?.. Please answer as many as possible. Thanx: ].
What a good wordpress blog theme for an icanhascheeseburer or failblog clone?
I merely have to show you that I am new to blog posting and pretty much admired your information. Probably I am probably to store your blog post . You really have memorable article information. Be Grateful For it for giving out with us your favorite web webpage
I threw as well as turned all night, aimed to add cushions where my shoulder contacted and my aware of no avail.
It’s mostly unthinkable to find well-educated viewers on this subject, unfortunately you look like you are familiar with the things you’re talking about! Thank You
Hi folks here, just got aware of your webpage through Bing, and found that it is seriously educational. I will appreciate if you decide to continue on this post.
I just intend to inform you you that I am new to putting up a blog and incredibly admired your webpage. Likely I am going to store your blog post . You literally have amazing article material. Admire it for share-out with us the best domain webpage
It certainly is practically not possible to encounter well-educated men and women on this theme, unfortunately you come across as like you be aware of which you’re covering! Thanks A Lot
Thought for the cost, if nothing else I can easily contribute that.
Tremendously compelling elements you’ll have said, say thanks a lot for writing.
I would like toI mustI’d like toI have to thank you for the efforts you haveyou’ve put in writing thispenning this blogwebsitesite. I am hopingI’m hopingI really hope to seeto viewto check out the same high-grade blog postscontent from youby you in the futurelater on as well. In factIn truth, your creative writing abilities has inspiredmotivatedencouraged me to get my ownmy very ownmy own, personal blogwebsitesite now 😉
You’ll find it nearly unattainable to find well-updated individual on this subject, then again you come across as like you comprehend what you’re talking about! Gratitude
I really desire to inform you you that I am new to putting up a blog and thoroughly cherished your information. Probably I am prone to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have superb article information. Admire it for giving out with us your current url write-up
Heya there, just turned aware of your web page through Bing, and realized that it’s truly informative. I will be grateful for should you retain such.
I visitgo to seepay a visitpay a quick visit everydaydailyeach dayday-to-dayevery day somea few websitessitesweb sitesweb pagesblogs and blogswebsitesinformation sitessites to read articlespostsarticles or reviewscontent, butexcepthowever this blogweblogwebpagewebsiteweb site providesoffersgivespresents qualityfeature based articlespostscontentwriting.
Absolutely beneficial advice that you have stated, thanks so much for writing.
I was actually a little worried to see exactly how this was actually packaged yet this only took few seconds to obtain to measurements and also is extremely comfy. I would get this bedroom again.
Your style is sois reallyis veryis unique compared toin comparison to other peopleother folks I haveI’ve read stuff from. Thank you forThanks forMany thanks forI appreciate you for posting when you havewhen you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I willI’ll just bookmarkbook mark this pagethis sitethis web sitethis blog.
I merely want to notify you that I am new to putting up a blog and extremely enjoyed your webpage. Very possible I am inclined to store your blog post . You undoubtedly have memorable article information. Get Pleasure From it for telling with us your favorite site report
Might be nearly unthinkable to come across well-qualified men and women on this subject, but you come across as like you be aware of the things you’re preaching about! Thank You