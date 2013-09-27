CÂMARA VOTA HOJE MUDANÇAS NO IPTU EM POÇO FUNDO

A Câmara de Vereadores de Poço Fundo pode votar hoje (27), em Sessão Extraordinária, o Projeto de Lei Complementar 008/2013, que “institui a planta genérica de valores do município, define critérios para lançamento do IPTU (Imposto Predial e Territorial Urbano) e dá outras providências”. Na prática, as novas regras devem aumentar o valor a ser pago no imposto, mas para o Poder Executivo, trata-se, na verdade, apenas de uma adequação, pois, de acordo com a justificativa apresentada, há muita discrepância entre o valor real e o valor venal (usado como base para os cálculos) dos imóveis de Poço Fundo, e a planta genérica corrigiria esta diferença.

A nova lei seria votada na última segunda-feira (23), mas votações divergentes em duas comissões fizeram com que a decisão fosse adiada para esta sexta-feira (27), às 19 horas. Segundo o vereador Sargento Santana, isso daria tempo para informar aos cidadãos sobre a proposta e para que os eleitores pudessem procurar os seus representantes e manifestar sua opinião sobre o assunto.

Confira o texto na nova Lei: