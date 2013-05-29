CÂMARA LOTADA PARA LANÇAMENTO DA CARTILHA DO IDOSO

Mesmo com a chuva quase intermitente e o frio já começando a mostrar sua face rigorosa, a plenária da Câmara de Poço Fundo foi tomada por componentes da terceira idade para um momento especial: o lançamento da “Cartilha do Idoso”. Sozinhos ou acompanhados por filhos, netos, sobrinhos e também por funcionários de entidades que os apoiam e abrigam, estes experientes cidadãos assistiram a uma palestra, proferida pela psicológa Evelise Alves, foram alvos de uma bonita homenagem feita pela dupla Francis & Volney e aplaudiram a entrega dos certificados aos formandos da 1ª Turma do Curso de Cuidador de Idoso, do Núcleo Avançado poço-fundense do IFSuldeMinas.

Os novos profissionais foram os autores do trabalho, que tem, dentre outras informações, tópicos sobre o Estatuto do Idoso, Previdência Social e dicas para uma melhor qualidade de vida.

A cerimônia contou com participação de representantes do IFSuldeMinas e várias autoridades, dentre elas os vice-prefeitos de Poço Fundo e de São João da Mata (que veio participar do evento acompanhando profissionais e idosos atendidos pela Prefeitura da cidade vizinha).

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.