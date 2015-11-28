CÂMARA PROMOVE HOMENAGENS A CIDADÃOS

Aconteceu, na noite desta sexta-feira (27), na Câmara de Vereadores de Poço Fundo, a Cerimônia de entrega dos Titulos de Cidadão Honorário e Cidadão Benemérito gimirinense. Além dos edis, várias autoridades e convidados se reuniram na plenária da Casa Legislativa para acompanhar a entrega dos certificados.
Dentre as que receberam o titulo de cidadão honorário, estava o fotógrafo Cícero Oliveira e o cabeleireiro José de Paula Terra (Zé de Paula), dois profissionais que há décadas escolheram a cidade como suas paradas definitivas e agora finalmente foram declarados de fato poço-fundenses. Os dois beneméritos igualmente são bem conhecidos. Júlio Olivar, hoje radicado no estado de Rondônia mas sem nunca esquecer sua terra natal, e escritor documentarista que tem Poço Fundo como sua principal inspiração, foi um dos homenageados. O delegado Cleovaldo Pereira, por seu intenso trabalho na Policia Civil, desde os tempos de escrivão e depois como titular da Delegacia local, também foi devidamente lembrado e condecorado.
Também foram agraciados a ex-presidente da Câmara Walkíria Corrêa, os politicos Odair Cunha, Ulysses Gomes e Geraldo Thadeu, além do pró-reitor de Desenvolvimento Institucional do IfsuldeMinas, Sérgio Pedini.
Os detalhes desta grande festa você terá na próxima edição do Jornal de Poço Fundo.
*As imagens nos foram cedidas por Álvaro Oliveira
Merci pour eux ! Ça fait plaisir de voir qu’il y a encore des êtres humains normaux !!
Oi mãe Maria Glaci . Estamos acompanhando as fotos … que lindos lugares . Estamos saudades . Maris, Laércio e João Paulo.
Obrigada meu deus pela linda mensagem contida nesta oração eu precisava de uma palavra de animo, sei que tu nunca me abandonastes mesmo quando duvidei da fé, já enfrentei muitos obstáculos e nunca desisti de nada, esses dias tenho passado por provações que me enfraqueceram mas quando seguramos em tuas mãos jamais nos abandonas, vou continuar fazendo a minha parte no caminho da evolução, se eu recebo ingratidões no meu caminho deve ser por algum merecimento, alguma provação, meu deus tu escreves certo por linhas tortas, e tudo que colocas em nossa vida é para o nosso bem, pois a cada minuto a nossa vida se modifica. Obrigada caro Vanderlei pela força, agora que acabei de ler esta oração me sinto envegonhada pela ultima mensagem que lhe enviei. Deus ti abençõe!
