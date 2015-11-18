CÂMARA APROVA “FÔLEGO” PARA INADIMPLENTES COM O MUNICÍPIO

A Cãmara de Poço Fundo aprovou por unanimidade, em reunião extraordinária nesta quarta-feira (18), um projeto de Lei Complementar do Executivo que pretende dar mais um fôlego a quem precisa acertar suas contas com a Fazenda Municipal. Pelo texto votado nesta tarde, o Prefeito Renato Oliveira fica autorizado, por um período determinado, a isentar de multa quem deseja pagar suas dívidas com o municípío até o dia 31 de janeiro, com possibilidade de prorrogação deste prazo. Isso vale para qualquer tipo de pendência com o Poder Executivo, de Alvarás a IPTU, desde o ano de 2010.

Embora unânime, a aprovação não se deu sem antes haver acaloradas discussões sobre o tema, mais uma vez tendo como alvo preferencial a nova Planta Genérica do município.

Outros projetos importantes, e que também causaram bons entreveros, foram votados. O que mais causou polêmica foi, com certeza, o da autorização à abertura de crédito suplementar para acolher a verba destinada à construção da Pista de Skate, que veio junto com recursos para asfaltamento de uma rua e revitalização da praça do Pé de Chopp.

Os detalhes desta “quente” reunião você terá na próxima edição do JPF