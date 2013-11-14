CADEIA DE POÇO FUNDO DESATIVADA

A Cadeia de Poço Fundo foi finalmente esvaziada na tarde desta quinta-feira (14). Policiais Civis e Agentes Prisionais do município e de Machado realizaram a transferência dos 13 internos que aqui haviam para a unidade machadense, para onde deverão seguir também os que cumprem pena em regime de albergue e os agentes que atuavam na cidade. A idéia é centralizar as prisões, de condenados, em flagrante ou por meio de mandados, todas na cidade vizinha, já antecipando a regionalização das Cadeias e Presídios, política adotada pela Secretaria de Estado de Defesa Social (SEDS).

O trabalho foi rápido, mas teve momentos de drama, já que familiares dos detentos transferidos se reuniram diante da Unidade poço-fundense para acompanhar as remoções, e alguns entraram em desespero por conta da mudança.

O delegado regional de Alfenas, que está acompanhando os trabalhos, afirma que a desativação vai trazer benefícios para a cidade, especialmente no que se refere ao trabalho da Policia Civil e da Policia Militar, que agora ficam liberados da função de administração ou guarda dos detentos e podem atuar em suas áreas de maneira mais efetiva.

