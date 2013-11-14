CADEIA DE POÇO FUNDO DESATIVADA

A Cadeia de Poço Fundo foi finalmente esvaziada na tarde desta quinta-feira (14). Policiais Civis e Agentes Prisionais do município e de Machado realizaram a transferência dos 13 internos que aqui haviam para a unidade machadense, para onde deverão seguir também os que cumprem pena em regime de albergue e os agentes que atuavam na cidade. A idéia é centralizar as prisões, de condenados, em flagrante ou por meio de mandados, todas na cidade vizinha, já antecipando a regionalização das Cadeias e Presídios, política adotada pela Secretaria de Estado de Defesa Social (SEDS).
O trabalho foi rápido, mas teve momentos de drama, já que familiares dos detentos transferidos se reuniram diante da Unidade poço-fundense para acompanhar as remoções, e alguns entraram em desespero por conta da mudança.
O delegado regional de Alfenas, que está acompanhando os trabalhos, afirma que a desativação vai trazer benefícios para a cidade, especialmente no que se refere ao trabalho da Policia Civil e da Policia Militar, que agora ficam liberados da função de administração ou guarda dos detentos e podem atuar em suas áreas de maneira mais efetiva.
Parentes dos detentos se juntaram diante do prédio, para se inteirar da situação. Alguns reclamaram da transferência, mas a maioria da população comemorou a decisão da Secretaria de Defesa Social

Todos os 13 detentos foram levados para Machado, para onde deverão seguir também os que cumprem pena em regime semi-aberto

Micro-ônibus foi requisitado pela Justiça para a transferência, e transportou todos os internos

Delegado de Poço Fundo, Dr. Eder Neves (à esq.), em um click com o delegado regional de Alfenas, Celso Ávila, após as remoções

658 thoughts on “CADEIA DE POÇO FUNDO DESATIVADA

  19. Marina, óleos e hidratantes são ótimos para evitar estrias,pois a pele precisa ter elasticidade para evitar o rompento das fibras do tecido.Mas se você já as possui é melhor procurar um dermatologista l bjs.

  26. Hi there, There’s no doubt that your blog might be having web browser compatibility problems. When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, great blog!

  179. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very great article.

