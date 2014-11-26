CACHORRO É MORTO DURANTE INVASÃO DA AFUP

A sede da AFUP (Associação dos Funcionários da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo) foi invadida na madrugada desta quarta-feira (26). Nada foi levado, mas um cachorro foi morto após provavelmente atacar o invasor. Ao que tudo indica, o bandido entrou por uma janela, saiu pela porta da frente, e foi surpreendido quando fugia.

A animal pertence à irmã da zeladora do local, que mora nas proximidades. Embora não fosse utilizado como cão de guarda, segundo sua dona costumava ficar agressivo ao perceber qualquer movimento na área do salão à noite, e entrava no terreno já pronto para o ataque.

Como havia pouco sangue no local, a suspeita é de que o cão tenha sido morto com um só golpe de algum instrumento contundente, faca ou tiro com arma de baixo calibre, embora ninguém tenha ouvido som de disparo na madrugada.

A Policia Militar esteve no local e as apurações ainda estão em andamento.