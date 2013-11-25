CABOS SE SOLTAM E PREOCUPAM MORADORES

Quem passava pela rua Arcanjo Mendes na tarde desta segunda-feira (25) levou um grande susto. Na esquina com a rua Tiradentes, grandes cabos se soltaram dos postes e ficaram pendurados. O fios são da rede de telefonia, mas muita gente estava preocupada, por acreditar que pertenciam à alta tensão da Cemig. Acredita-se que um caminhão tenha causado o incidente, mas não havia nenhum veículo do gênero no local e nenhuma pessoa encontrada pelo JPF soube dizer se de fato foi isso mesmo que aconteceu.

A Policia Militar foi ao local e entrou em contato com os responsáveis pela fiação, para agilizar o conserto.