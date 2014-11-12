BUSÃO COM CARRETA DETONA POSTE EM SÃO JOÃO DA MATA

Um poste da Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) foi danificado por uma carreta carregada com cadeiras, que estava acoplada a um ônibus, no início da tarde desta quarta-feira (12), em São João da Mata. Felizmente ninguém se feriu.

O veículo subia pela Rua Maria Tereza de Paiva, seguindo para o Ginásio Poliesportivo Manezão, onde um circo está sendo montado. Os freios falharam, e o coletivo com a carreta voltou de ré, literalmente partindo o poste na base.

Mesmo com a pancada, não houve falta de energia elétrica, mas o fornecimento seria interrompido para o conserto.

A Polícia Militar compareceu ao local para registrar um Boletim de Ocorrência e fazer outros procedimentos de praxe.