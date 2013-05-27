BURACO CAUSA TRANSTORNOS NA RUA ISAÍAS DE CARVALHO

Um pequeno buraco, mas que pode se tornar uma grande cratera, está provocando transtornos a quem precisa passar pela rua Isaías de Carvalho. A via começou a desmoronar nesta segunda-feira (27), nas proximidades da subida da Praça São Francisco, e uma das pistas teve que ser interditada na área da rotatória. O Secretário de obras e funcionários da prefeitura estiveram no local para avaliar a situação e após a interdição dividiram em duas partes, com cones e fitas, a via que leva à saída da cidade, para que os motoristas pudessem continuar trafegando normalmente.

O problema é que alguns condutores simplesmente não estão entendendo a sinalização e, por isso, acabam invadindo a pista que provisoriamente se tornou contramão para quem vai no sentido centro – trevo. Em alguns momentos, o contrário também ocorre: gente que vem para a praça ignora a indicação de onde é sua passagem e transforma o espaço em “mão inglesa”. Por conta disso, o risco de uma colisão é alto no local.

Para piorar a situação, a chuva resolveu cair na cidade exatamente no momento em que a pequena cratera começou a se abrir, o que impede qualquer trabalho de reparos, ao menos por enquanto.

Por isso, vale o recado. Se você tem que passar pela Isaías de Carvalho, evite a área frontal à praça, desviando por outras vias, como a Coronel José Dias e, depois, ruas pararelas à de entrada da cidade. Assim, você evita o caos e, claro, escapa de acabar se envolvendo em algum sinistro.