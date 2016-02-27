BRUXA SOLTA NO TRÂNSITO

Pelo visto, este fim de semana vai ficar marcado pela sequência de acidentes em nossa região. Ontem (sexta,26), um capotamento perto de São João da Mata movimentou o SAMU e a Policia Rodoviária, e na cidade de Poço Fundo um caminhão atingiu uma residência, acidente no qual não houve feridos mas a casa ficou destruída. Neste sábado (27), outros sinistros foram registrados. Na rodovia MG 179, no inicio da chamada “Curva do Rebenta Rabicho”, um veículo saiu da pista e bateu em um barranco (foto acima em destaque). Não há informações quanto às causas, mas acredita-se que as péssimas condições do acostamento colaboraram com o ocorrido. Felizmente ninguém se machucou. Já na área do bairro Moraes, uma moto foi atingida por um carro, deixando a motociclista, uma jovem comerciária, gravemente ferida, com fraturas de fêmur numa das pernas e de patela (área do joelho) na outra. Segundo primeiros levantamentos, o motorista saiu do local sem prestar socorro. No entanto, horas depois a mãe dele postou mensagem no facebook negando esta informação, e afirmando ainda que ele teria permanecido junto à vitima para evitar que houvesse algum tipo de movimentação que pudesse prejudicá-la*.

Até o fechamento desta matéria, a jovem aguardava transferência via SUS-Fácil para um hospital de referência. O caso dela é grave, mas não há risco de morte.

Assim que surgirem novidades de ambos os casos, repassaremos.

*atualizado domingo (28/02)