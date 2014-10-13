BRINCADEIRA PERIGOSA: MENORES INCENDEIAM PEQUENO DEPÓSITO NO CENTRO DE POÇO FUNDO

Um incêndio destruiu quase que completamente o pequeno depósito de uma obra no Centro de Poço Fundo, no inicio da tarde desta segunda-feira (13). Felizmente, ninguém ficou ferido.
O local, usado para guardar madeira, alguns itens de construção e ferramentas, fica nos fundos de um terreno localizado na Praça São Francisco, e também de um prédio onde funcionam escritórios de consultoria e contabilidade, este com a fachada voltada para a rua Ferreira de Assis. O sinistro gerou grande quantidade de fumaça, que era vista de longe, mas muita gente nem desconfiou do que se tratava, por pensar que era apenas queima de lixo de quintal. O caminhão pipa da Prefeitura ajudou a controlar as chamas.
Testemunhas disseram ao dono do lote que viram quando cinco garotos, aparentemente menores de idade e provavelmente os autores da brincadeira de mau gosto, saíram correndo por uma das vias da praça, três rumo à Igreja Matriz e dois sentido à rua Isaías de Carvalho.
Um boletim de ocorrência foi confeccionado e o caso está nas mãos da Policia Civil.
|Depósito fica entre um terreno da Praça São Francisco e um conjunto de escritórios da rua Ferreira de Assis
|Fogo destruiu completamente o material guardado no pequeno imóvel
|Fumaça do incêndio era vista de longe, mas muita gente pensou que se tratava de queima de lixo
