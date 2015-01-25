BRINCADEIRA DE CRIANÇA… E DE ADULTOS

A avenida Dr. Lélio de Almeida foi palco, neste domingo (25), de uma boa e antiga brincadeira de criança, que não só favorece a coordenação motora mas também produz gostosas sensações de liberdade. Uma mostra de carrinhos de rolimâ, ou os populares “trolinhos”, encantou tanto os pequenos que já estão acostumados às brincadeiras mais radicais como, principalmente, a garotada da “era da net”.

A idéia partiu da Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano. Três brinquedos foram construídos pela equipe da autarquia, e os pequenos fizeram fila para literalmente “descer a ladeira”, alguns por várias vezes. Os mais experientes, no entanto, optaram por um carrinho mais rústico, e fizeram um show à parte para os que estavam tendo sua experiência pela primeira vez.
Nem mesmo os adultos deixaram de aproveitar, e até o prefeito Renato Oliveira aproveitou para também brincar um pouquinho.
Segundo o secretário Zetinho Pereira e os diretores Thiago dos Santos e David Rodrigues, novos eventos do gênero serão promovidos, com incentivo às crianças para levarem seus próprios brinquedos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

