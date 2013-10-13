BRIGA NA MADRUGADA DEIXA UM JOVEM SERIAMENTE FERIDO

Um jovem ficou seriamente ferido após se envolver em uma briga na junção das avenidas José Evilásio Assi e José Soares Pinho, no Centro de Poço Fundo. A confusão, que aconteceu na madrugada deste domingo (13), teria começado após o rapaz ter saído de uma casa de eventos.
Segundo as primeiras informações, a vítima foi agredida com socos, pontapés e até uma pedrada teria sido desferida contra sua cabeça. O rapaz foi levado para o Hospital de Gimirim e depois encaminhado para Alfenas, para exames de tomografia, pois havia a suspeita de traumatismo craniano. Informações ainda não confirmadas dão conta de que a avaliação não comprovou nenhuma lesão mais grave.
A Policia Militar conseguiu prender um dos suspeitos de participação na agressão. Ele foi encaminhados para a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, onde teve o flagrante confirmado pelo delegado de plantão. Outros dois envolvidos já foram identificados.
Ainda não foram fornecidos dados mais concretos sobre a vitima e nem sobre os autores.
Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
Em tempo: Havíamos informado antes que duas pessoas haviam sido detidas pela PM após a confusão, mas depois, com auxilio de nossas fontes, a informação foi retificada no texto acima.
