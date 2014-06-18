BRASIL EMPATA E MANTEM LIDERANÇA. TORCIDA FAZ FESTA

O empate em 0 a 0 com o México nesta terça-feira (17) não era o esperado, e tampouco o desejado, mas acabou sendo justo pela atuação do goleiro rival e manteve o Brasil na liderança do seu grupo na Copa do Mundo 2014. Só isso já foi motivo para mais uma comemoração efusiva dos torcedores poço-fundenses na avenida José Evilásio Assi.

A festa começou de maneira tímida, mas não demorou a tomar conta das vias e da praça que desde o Carnaval passou a ser a referência dos agitos na cidade.

Agora, todos aguardam o jogo da próxima segunda-feira (23), contra Camarões, quando o time canarinho tem a oportunidade de garantir o passaporte para as oitavas de final.