BRASIL EMPATA E MANTEM LIDERANÇA. TORCIDA FAZ FESTA

by admin

O empate em 0 a 0 com o México nesta terça-feira (17) não era o esperado, e tampouco o desejado, mas acabou sendo justo pela atuação do goleiro rival e manteve o Brasil na liderança do seu grupo na Copa do Mundo 2014. Só isso já foi motivo para mais uma comemoração efusiva dos torcedores poço-fundenses na avenida José Evilásio Assi.
A festa começou de maneira tímida, mas não demorou a tomar conta das vias e da praça que desde o Carnaval passou a ser a referência dos agitos na cidade.
Agora, todos aguardam o jogo da próxima segunda-feira (23), contra Camarões, quando o time canarinho tem a oportunidade de garantir o passaporte para as oitavas de final.

 

 

 

153 thoughts on “BRASIL EMPATA E MANTEM LIDERANÇA. TORCIDA FAZ FESTA

