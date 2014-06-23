BRASIL CHEGA ÀS OITAVAS E TORCIDA VAI À LOUCURA

Foi com uma sequência de sustos, e até com um gol de Camarões, que até então não tinha feito nenhum na Copa de 2014, mas o Brasil se garantiu nas oitavas de final do certame, com uma bela vitória por 4 a 1 contra o time africano. Neymar fez dois e se firmou como o homem do ano na Seleção, agora disputando a artilharia do torneio de vez.

A festa, claro, não poderia ser pequena diante do triunfo. A avenida José Evilásio Assi e várias ruas da cidade foram tomadas por centenas de veículos, com torcedores em êxtase.

Que venha o Chile, pois faltam quatro jogos para o Hexa!