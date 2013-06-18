A Policia Civil e a Policia Militar resolveram literalmente “botar ordem” no trânsito do Paiolinho. Na noite do último domingo (16), uma blitz foi promovida com componentes das duas instituições no Distrito, e o resultado foi uma ampla gama de apreensões de veículos, principalmente motocicletas.
Vários moradores reclamam às autoridades que, constantemente, são cometidas várias infrações de trânsito no local, além de perturbação do sossego especialmente nos fins de semana. Por isso mesmo, outras ações do gênero deverão ocorrer com frequência.
BLITZ NO DISTRITO
