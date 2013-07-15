BLITZ NA EVILÁSIO ASSI

A Polícia Militar promoveu, na tarde deste domingo (14), uma blitz denominada Operação Lei Seca na Avenida José Evilásio Assi, em Poço Fundo. Guarnições de Poço Fundo e da sede da Companhia PM de Machado se reuniram para o trabalho, que tinha como objetivo coibir práticas ilegais, como o ato de dirigir embriagado, incomodar cidadãos com som excessivamente alto e outras infrações.
Um resumo da operação e os resultados obtidos você terá em na próxima edição do JPF.
193317 854441This internet internet site could be a walk-through for all with the details you wanted in regards to this and didnt know who to question. Glimpse here, and you will surely discover it. 691186
676264 739758This will be a terrific blog, would you be interested in doing an interview about just how you developed it? If so e-mail me! 854927
I’d perpetually want to be update on new articles on this site, bookmarked!
533023 500135Hello there, just became alert to your weblog by means of Google, and located that it is truly informative. Im gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate should you continue this in future. Plenty of folks will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers! xrumer 156233
632857 458230Hi. Cool article. Theres a problem with the site in chrome, and you might want to check this The browser is the marketplace chief and a big component of other folks will miss your excellent writing due to this problem. I like your Post and I am recommend it for a Site Award. 699769
306674 567866I truly treasure your piece of work, Great post. CHECK ME OUT BY CLICKING MY NAME!!! 393686
853265 419988Several thanks I ought say, impressed together with your web site. I will post this to my facebook wall. 873963
Awsome blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also
625089 605799This sort of wanting to come to a difference in her or his lifestyle, initial typically Los angeles Excess weight weightloss scheme can be a large running in as it reached that strive. weight loss 752143
There is perceptibly a bunch to realize about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.
648094 436446Keep in touch whilst functioning from your own home office with out all of the hassle of purchasing or procurment costly office equipment. Debtors are allowed to apply with their a bad credit score background whenever. 346082
I truly treasure your work, Great post.
I reckon something truly special in this internet site.
Out of my examination, shopping for electronics online can for sure be expensive, yet there are some tricks and tips that you can use to acquire the best deals. There are generally ways to locate discount deals that could help make one to hold the best electronic products products at the smallest prices. Great blog post.
Thanks for giving your ideas. I would also like to express that video games have been at any time evolving. Today’s technology and enhancements have served create authentic and active games. These kinds of entertainment games were not as sensible when the actual concept was first being attempted. Just like other kinds of know-how, video games too have had to advance through many generations. This is testimony towards the fast development of video games.
I genuinely value your piece of work, Great post.
Hello there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and for my part recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this site.
445485 264461Would adore to constantly get updated fantastic web blog ! . 528705
9571 125443Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last few posts have been kinda boringK I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on! 965632
It’s laborious to find knowledgeable folks on this topic, but you sound like you already know what you’re speaking about! Thanks
950379 932021Hey, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boringK I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on! 556559
557665 124328bmmzyfixtirh cheapest phentermine zero health specialist prescribed qrdzoumve buy phentermine diet pill iixqnjouukkebr 924732
What software applications were computer systems using before Microsoft was invented? I googled this and couldn’t find any info on it. Thanks and no jokes or dissing please..
How can I copy-paste from Google Docs to WordPress and retain the boldfaced texts?
I cherished as much as you will obtain performed right here. The caricature is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. however, you command get bought an nervousness over that you want be handing over the following. ill certainly come more formerly once more since exactly the same nearly very frequently inside case you protect this increase.
What is the best program for publishing blogs or articles to my internet site?
how do you swap out your Blogger history into a picture?
I made some songs and I want to understand how to alter the copyright content on an MP3 document so I may share this online? I would like to add (p) Swagers Studios (2009) to the copyright content and was wondering if this was feasible. Any help is significantly appreciated.. Really still not really letting myself edit the copyright articles. Ive noticed that some MP3’s I downloaded off the world wide web have informal copyrights like ZOMG organization. If you can’t help it’s okay.
I have a wordpress blog page and I would really like to remove almost everything (it’s hosted on my own domain and hosting) because I would really prefer to delete my site. How can I save my blogs in a file or something in my papers (offline) because I have a tendency want to delete almost everything completely. Can I do that at once, if I can even do it? Many thanks!.
I need to start a free internet site and want information upon where to go to get it started. Any information on starting a website is usually welcome!.
288760 820391Thank you for any other great article. 144197
174683 150665There is noticeably a great deal to know about this. I believe you created some nice points in functions also. 400233
How do I prevent FireFox from discreetly setting up updates, which usually removes the bookmarks and seetings?
184455 669606Im so pleased to read this. This really is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation thats at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this very best doc. 144544
Exactly what are some of the most popular/best blogs regarding cell phones and wireless tech?
Will there be a computer system that will instantly start additional programs?
It seems there are websites and websites devoted to many activities, such tv, music, lives of celebrities, and so forth.. But I truly cannot find websites and blogs dedicated to reading, however an halt when it comes to hobbies… Anyone understand some actually popular and great ones? Classic and current novels are both great with me, since I go through both… Thanks so much! =o).
632962 448918Lastly, got what I was seeking for!! Ive genuinely enjoying every small bit of this. Ecstatic I stumbled into this post! and also Ive bookmarked to appear at exclusive data for your weblog post. 102058
How can my blog end up being popular and read by many people people?
There are a lot of blogging sites dedicated to celebrities (ex. Perez Hilton), like, fashion, travel, and meals. But , how do I start one of my own specialized?.
I have not read too many good things regarding Webfetti – mainly people wanting to take it off from their computer systems, so Now i am looking intended for alternatives which i do not need to install.. Do you have web-sites where I can copy codes from to alter the layout of my blogspot blog page? The web templates on blogspot are fine to get you started, yet I’m ready for a change..
certainly like your web-site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come back again.
I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours lately, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s lovely value enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the net might be a lot more helpful than ever before.
After exploring a handful of the articles on your web site, I seriously appreciate your way of writing a blog. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Please visit my web site too and let me know what you think.
I simply want to mention I am just all new to blogging and actually savored your blog. Likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You absolutely come with exceptional article content. Thank you for sharing with us your web page.
How do you copyright laws content on your site (Webcomic specifically)?
I would really prefer to be a innovative writing teacher, but I can no find out precisely what they do. I love to write, and also to help other people become better writers, to ensure that is why I wish to become a creative writing/english professor. Does this fit with the profession? What is the life of such a teacher like?.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Appreciate it!
I just desire to notify you that I am new to having a blog and totally valued your work. Very likely I am going to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have lovely article content. Delight In it for giving out with us your own site information
Might be practically close to impossible to find well-advised individual on this content, still, you look like you be aware of exactly what you’re writing on! Bless You
Revise after nearly pair of years: Mattress is still holding up terrific. Still dissatisfied with the froth best holding heat.
Tremendously helpful highlights you have remarked, thanks for adding.
Good morning there, just started to be conscious of your blog through Search engine, and discovered that it’s truly informational. I will appreciate should you decide retain this approach.
Good morning here, just started to be alert to your blog site through Bing and yahoo, and have found that it’s genuinely educational. I will appreciate should you decide retain this approach.
Highly absorbing advice you’ll have said, warm regards for publishing.
I just have to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and thoroughly cherished your information. Quite possibly I am inclined to store your blog post . You undoubtedly have outstanding article blog posts. Value it for discussing with us all of your internet site information