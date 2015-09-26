BINGO BENEFICENTE

by admin

A ONG Amigos da Vida, que presta assistência a pessoas portadoras de câncer, realizará, amanhã (27), a partir das 15 horas, no Pesqueiro Moriah, em Poço Fundo, um bingo beneficente para arrecadar fundos. Diversos brindes serão sorteados, dentre eles uma bicicleta. As cartelas serão vendidas no local. Participe!!!

image image

