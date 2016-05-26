BELEZA E FÉ PELAS RUAS DE POÇO FUNDO

Foi realizada na tarde desta quinta-feira (26) a Procissão de Corpus Christi em Poço Fundo. A caminhada novamente seguiu pelos tradicionais tapetes vermelhos, enfeitados de diversas maneiras por moradores das vias que compunham o trajeto. Padre Cláudio Braz presidiu a celebração Eucarística e depois foi o responsável pela condução da Hóstia Consagrada pelas ruas da cidade, acompanhado por um número bem maior de fiéis que o que compareceu no ano passado.

As doações de cobertores, que são recolhidos e repassados a familias carentes do município, mantiveram o teor social e solidário do sempre belo evento religioso.