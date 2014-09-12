BEBÊ MORRE EM ACIDENTE NA ZONA RURAL DE SÃO JOÃO DA MATA

Uma tragédia deixou a pequena cidade de São João da Mata de luto na manhã desta sexta-feira (12). Um bebê de apenas 9 meses morreu após capotamento de um Fiat Uno Mille, na estrada vicinal do bairro rural São Pedro, no caminho para Turvolândia.

O avó da criança, que tem 65 anos, era o condutor do veículo. De acordo com as primeiras informações colhidas junto à Policia Militar, ele teria perdido o controle da direção em uma curva, o que teria ocasionado o sinistro. O neném, que havia sofrido uma forte pancada na cabeça, foi levado para o Centro de Saúde, mas não resistiu. O idoso sofreu ferimentos leves, mas requer cuidados porque tem problemas cardíacos.

Nossa reportagem estava diante da unidade de saúde quando a família da pequena vítima chegou ao local e foi informada do falecimento. O desespero foi geral.

Estamos levantando mais detalhes, que serão repassados aqui e em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

Corpo do bebê aguardou remoção para IML no Centro de Saúde de São João da Mata, onde a família foi informada do falecimento. Cidade está em choque