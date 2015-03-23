BEBÊ É SALVO PELA CADEIRINHA EM GRAVE ACIDENTE

Um VW Fox saiu da pista e caiu em um pasto às margens da rodovia MG 179, no percurso entre o acesso ao bairro Serra dos Coutinhos e o Dsitrito do Paiolinho, no inicio da noite deste domingo (22). Cinco pessoas estavam no veículo, entre elas um bebê de apenas 7 meses, que aparentemente saiu ileso graças à cadeirinha. Uma aquaplanagem teria sido a causa do acidente.
O pai da criança, que era o motorista, sofreu um forte pancada na cabeça, mas estava consciente e subiu com o pequeno no colo para pedir socorro. Um dos passageiros, que estava no banco de trâs, reclamava de fortes dores na perna direita e foi socorrido pelo SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel de Urgência), com apoio da Policia Militar de Poço Fundo e uma equipe de socorro da Secretaria de Saúde de São João da Mata. O outro passageiro e a esposa do condutor sentiam dores pelo corpo, mas aparentemente não se machucaram gravemente.
O socorro foi difícil, por conta do terreno liso e da forte chuva que caia na região.
Detalhes em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.
Gostaria do número de telefone do Lar de Clara
mon nom est jean paul Giroux je suis le fils de francois Giroux fils et de marie jeanne Kearney ,je suis fier d,etre ne a st-francois et je suis également fiere d,avoir ma parente ,Giroux et Kearney ,a st francois de pabos gaspesien pour la vie
Dilu, estive lá na loja ontem e você não está exagerando em nada, tudo lindo, dá vontade de pegar um caminhao e levar tudo mesmo. Beijos
