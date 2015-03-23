BEBÊ É SALVO PELA CADEIRINHA EM GRAVE ACIDENTE

Um VW Fox saiu da pista e caiu em um pasto às margens da rodovia MG 179, no percurso entre o acesso ao bairro Serra dos Coutinhos e o Dsitrito do Paiolinho, no inicio da noite deste domingo (22). Cinco pessoas estavam no veículo, entre elas um bebê de apenas 7 meses, que aparentemente saiu ileso graças à cadeirinha. Uma aquaplanagem teria sido a causa do acidente.

O pai da criança, que era o motorista, sofreu um forte pancada na cabeça, mas estava consciente e subiu com o pequeno no colo para pedir socorro. Um dos passageiros, que estava no banco de trâs, reclamava de fortes dores na perna direita e foi socorrido pelo SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel de Urgência), com apoio da Policia Militar de Poço Fundo e uma equipe de socorro da Secretaria de Saúde de São João da Mata. O outro passageiro e a esposa do condutor sentiam dores pelo corpo, mas aparentemente não se machucaram gravemente.

O socorro foi difícil, por conta do terreno liso e da forte chuva que caia na região.

