BATIDA DE FRENTE DEIXA DOIS MORTOS E CINCO FERIDOS NA MG 453

Destruição causada pelo impacto foi impressionante – Foto: Policia Rodoviária Estadual de Alfenas

Duas pessoas morreram e pelo menos cinco ficaram feridas no choque entre dois carros na rodovia MG – 453, entre Machado e Paraguaçu. O acidente aconteceu no inicio da noite deste domingo (7). Segundo a Polícia Rodoviária Estadual, um dos veículos, um GM Chevette com placas de Elói Mendes, seguia rumo a Paraguaçu quando entrou na contramão e bateu de frente com um Ford Eco Sport, de Poços Caldas.

Um passageiro do primeiro carro, Sebastião Amador, de 53 anos, ficou preso às ferragens e morreu no local. A esposa dele, Zilene de Fátima Mendes Amador, de 56 anos, que estava no banco de trás, foi socorrida mas morreu a caminho do hospital. O condutor do carro foi hospitalizado e permanece em observação.

Ainda conforme informações da PRE, entre os feridos há pelo menos duas crianças, que estavam em cadeirinhas recomendadas pelo Código de Trânsito Brasileiro, mas mesmo assim se machucaram. Elas foram levadas para a Santa Casa de Machado (MG) e transferidas depois para Poços de Caldas. Os pais foram atendidos em Machado.

Testemunhas afirmam que estava chovendo na hora do acidente, o que pode ter provocado o sinistro. A perícia da Polícia Civil foi acionada e compareceu ao local para fazer os trabalhos de praxe.