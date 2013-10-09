BANDO INVADE FAZENDA EM MACHADO

Um bando com pelo menos oito assaltantes invadiu a Fazenda São Tomé, zona rural de Machado, no inicio da noite de ontem. Fortemente armado, o grupo chegou à residência rural em um VW Voyage , onde rendeu três pessoas e passou a fazer uma verdadeira “limpeza” no que havia de valor por ali.

Foram roubados um receptor de parabólica, TV de Plasma, dinheiro e diversos outros produtos. Tudo foi levado nos carros da propriedade, que também acabaram roubados: Um I/DODGE RAM 2500RC, cor prata, placas JRR-2893/MACHADO/MG; uma GM/S10 2.8 S 4X4, ano 2003, placas DIQ-3159/MACHADO/MG e um VW/SAVEIRO 1.6 CE TROOP, ano 2013, cor prata, placas HMI-1174/MACHADO/MG.

Além disso, os bandidos tiveram reforçado o próprio arsenal, já que levaram também várias armas que haviam no local. Eles fugiram tomando o rumo da cidade de Serrania, e um rastreamento foi iniciado logo que a Policia foi acionada, mas sem sucesso.