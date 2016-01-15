BANDIDOS TENTAM EXPLODIR CAIXA ELETRÔNICO EM SÃO JOÃO DA MATA

A agência do Banco Bradesco, no Centro de São João da Mata, se tornou alvo de bandidos que atuam com explosões de caixas eletrônicos, na madrugada desta sexta-feira (15). Segundo a Polícia Militar, por volta das 4 horas da madrugada, três homens armados chegaram ao local em um Fiat Doblô escuro, quebraram a porta blindex do estabelecimento e colocaram os explosivos, mas, por motivos desconhecidos, o artefato não funcionou.

Os meliantes fugiram sem levar nada e, agora, são procurados por várias viaturas espalhadas pela região. A Perícia ainda é aguardada e é possível que seja necessário o trabalho de equipe especializada para retirada da dinamite do caixa.