BANDIDOS ROUBAM CAFÉ E CAMINHÃO DE SITIO DO PAIOLINHO

Quatro bandidos armados invadiram um sitio do Distrito do Paiolinho na noite desta quarta-feira (15), e após render o caseiro, de 57 anos, levaram 70 sacas de café beneficiado embora. Os meliantes ainda utilizaram o caminhão da fazenda, um Mercedes Benz Accelo 1016, de cor branca, para transportar o produto roubado. A placa do veículo é OPD 5524. Se você tiver alguma pista que possa ajudar a policia, ligue para o 190 ou para o celular 9959-6993, da Policia Militar.

O caminhão roubado é semelhante a este. Qualquer pista ligue para o 190