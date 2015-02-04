BANDIDOS QUE ASSALTARAM CARTÓRIO VOLTAM À REGIÃO

A dupla de bandidos que assaltou o Cartório do Décio na última segunda-feira está novamente sendo caçada pela Policia Militar em nossa área. Desta vez, eles foram impedidos de cometer um assalto em São João da Mata. Perseguidos por policiais de lá e de Poço Fundo, eles abandonaram uma mochila e uma arma, que provavelmente foi a mesma utilizada no roubo cometido por aqui.
Antes de serem descobertos, os meliantes ainda teriam passado pela agência dos Correios do Paiolinho, sem roubar nada. Depois “visitaram” alguns locais da cidade vizinha, também com atitudes extremamente suspeitas. O detalhe é que mesmo assim a PM não foi acionada por nenhum destes pontos. Por sorte, o carro em que eles estavam, o mesmo Pálio preto utilizado na ação em Poço Fundo, passou por uma viatura, que resolveu acompanhá-lo. Então descobriu-se que se tratavam dos mesmos assaltantes e deu-se início à perseguição. Eles conseguiram fugir, mas a placa correta do carro foi anotada: OWF 4911. Com estas informações, acredita-se que logo estes assaltantes sejam devidamente identificados e presos.

A procura continua, e você terá detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.