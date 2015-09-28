BANDIDOS LEVAM COFRE DOS CORREIOS

by admin

 

Funcionarios da agência dos Correios de Poço Fundo levaram um tremendo susto na manhã desta segunda-feira (28), quando chegaram para trabalhar. Ladrões invadiram o local de madrugada e retiraram um cofre que pesa cerca de 200 quilos.
De acordo com informações colhidas por nossa equipe, pelo menos quatro meliantes utilizaram uma caminhonete para acessar a rampa do estabelecimento, quebraram a sirene do alarme e as câmeras, entrando pela porta da frente e retirando rapidamente o que foram buscar.
Não há informações sobre a quantia levada. A polícia federal já esteve no local e será a responsável pela investigação deste caso.
Aguardamos mais detalhes.

 

 

154 thoughts on “BANDIDOS LEVAM COFRE DOS CORREIOS

  3. I as well as my pals have been reviewing the excellent items located on the blog and then before long I got a terrible suspicion I never thanked the website owner for those secrets. These guys are already as a result stimulated to see them and now have undoubtedly been taking pleasure in them. Thank you for genuinely simply considerate and also for picking variety of decent things most people are really desperate to know about. My sincere regret for not expressing appreciation to you earlier.

  6. 時代の価値観やライフスタイルを先鋭に表現し、消費者のライフスタイルに影響力のあるカラーデザインを示す「ファッションカラー賞」には、ホンダ「アコードツアラー」が選出。コバルトブルー・パール（外装色。内装はブラック）のシンプルなカラーにあって深みのあるブルーの表現が、評価を得たようである審査委員長は「トレンドカラーの背景には、社会の動きや価値観の変化があるが、現在の混沌とした世の中で、これから期待される色とは、分かりやすい色ではないか。アコードツアラーのブルーは、ブルーの中でも強いブルーである。あまり細工をしていない、新しいスタンダードとしての力強さを持っている」と述べた審査委員特別賞「ライフスタイル賞」を受賞した、ステップワゴンのカラーデザイン担当の小林美絵デザイナー。アピールポイントは「コンセプトは“Friendry Max”。家族の生活に溶け込む道具として必要な、親しみやすさと使いやすさを表現する“自然の要素から抽出した”優しいカラーとマテリアル。エクステリアは日溜まりの中で家族と過ごす、暖かい記憶の色。インテリアは明るさと広がりのある空間を表現」したと言う

  7. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my website =). We could have a hyperlink trade contract among us!

  10. Whats Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & help different customers like its helped me. Great job.

  12. Thanks , I have just been looking for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I have came upon so far. However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

  13. I have to express my admiration for your kind-heartedness giving support to persons who must have assistance with that concern. Your special dedication to passing the message up and down has been extraordinarily productive and have consistently allowed somebody like me to get to their targets. Your entire warm and helpful recommendations indicates a great deal a person like me and additionally to my mates. Thanks a lot; from all of us.
    coupon codes airbnb http://www.trinitydigest.com/story/77042/savingplaza-is-offering-big-discount-and-coupons-for-your-shopping.html

  16. Mit dem Kinderwagen über Stock und Stein? Wann darf Uta denn wieder Schwimmen gehen? Dann läßt sie Ihre zurückkehrenden Kräfte nicht mehr am Kinder-Beförderungs-Equipment aus. Und der Papa darfs richten….;-)

  30. My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!

  32. Ma sì, nuovo Verhoeven per modo di dire. Il punto era “uno che fa i film con le major infilandoci dentro la roba brutale, il sangue, la carne, lo sporco e la polvere”. Voglio dire, in un mondo in cui fanno i remake di Robocop e Total Recall PG13 e con quell’estetica tutta leccata, avercene di gente che trapana nella colonna vertebrale di Matt Damon, no? Poi, certo, Verhoeven faceva ben di peggio, ma lo faceva anche in un periodo in cui comunque il film americano medio si permetteva di base più di quello che si permette oggi.

  35. First of all I want to say awesome blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing. I have had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out there. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips? Many thanks!
    ray ban clubmaster noir mat design http://www.lapaella.it/img/index.php?ray-ban-clubmaster-noir-mat-design-13502974

  42. I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write about here. Again, awesome website!
    RAY-BAN RB3026 occhiali Ray Ban Aviator T55 http://www.guarnimobil.it/azienda/index.php?rayban-rb3026-occhiali-ray-ban-aviator-t55-01501004

  52. This is among the many good reasons why I keep heading back to this blog site. This blog post is a wealth of ideas and I can’t wait to work on utilizing them. I like how it is visible that you made a lot of time and effort in research. I hate it when I read on postings that are 550 words long but are deficient in substance. It’s like they just want to wind you in and they are not really giving out something good. So thanks a lot!

  53. I drop a comment each time I like a article on a site or I have something to valuable to contribute to the discussion. Usually it is triggered by the fire communicated in the post I looked at. And on this article %BLOG_TITLE%. I was excited enough to post a thought 🙂 I actually do have a couple of questions for you if you do not mind. Could it be just me or do some of the responses look as if they are left by brain dead people? 😛 And, if you are posting at additional places, I would like to follow you. Could you list all of your shared pages like your linkedin profile, Facebook page or twitter feed?
    chaussure timberland garcon pas cher http://leforumdubowling.fr/

  54. You really make it appear really easy with your presentation however I to find this matter to be actually one thing which I feel I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely huge for me. I’m looking ahead for your next post, I¡¦ll attempt to get the cling of it!
    coupon codes aeropostale free shipping http://www.blackplanet.com/your_page/blog/view_posting.html?pid=5516884&profile_id=70370313&profile_name=marci4gillespie4&user_id=70370313&username=marci4gillespie4

  55. Hanyue, today just misunderstood, is I is not good. However, I never doubted you and I just thought Tien palace to adverse to binger, anyway no matter how to say, it is my fault. The courage to admit mistakes has always been one of the virtues of Zhou Weiqing.

  56. This is released by gap repair at this time the Fantian, but God of destruction, the violent destruction breathing seems to be the heaven and earth are tearing in general even if it is spirit impress their side release the natural domain of God are because God of destruction, the destruction of the oppression of the domain of God and shrink, imagine at this time of the Fantian have how strong the

  57. Used to look at Feng Shiqing nine last traveled to the mortal, not want to continue in Vanity Fair in the bubble, intends to change the light taste try seclusion, thereupon, with her son, white billowing went to the ravine inside squat down.

  64. Er…… Zhou Weiqing some embarrassing the sound, slow, the first down his leg and a bit again leave wake up body, he is even able to feel, with their own oppression left, wake up the chest of the abundance gradually bouncing feeling, of course, the same bounce, supporting the clothes and his stuff

  66. Zhou Weiqing suddenly disappear day tears but also ate a surprised, but he is, after all, blood red prison King class strong, also in the first time responded, strong fire attribute Tianli soul coauthored destruction breath instant burst forth from his body, his whole person like is a sudden explosion fireball is instantly lit, the explosive force, make his Tianli has the effect of indiscriminate attacks on all around

  71. Gigi Lai smiled: Oh, yes you said a little. Turned toward the balcony outside shouted: I will be a good living Gigi Lai, I will be happy to live each day, I will not be a small setback down the. Nancy startled at Gigi Lai, then shook his head and smiled. Gigi Lai cried out, the mood is completely relaxed

  72. Out of the Purple Palace, dream light sigh, she never thought to have good graces who Wanyan is a good thing, can at least be a treasure map task lies in her body, but some things, and not to not yourself, you can live in safety, and the treasure map can exchange for their freedom, I do not know what when he was also at every step, calculating time to really funny.

  75. To hear him say that early Yuan master, I can’t help shaking the body, and the old man can Shishu is a master to teach them, they are a stubborn, another is crazy, especially the master, let us always love to see his nephew trough these divisions. The trough something else not, can make people instantly kill poison but many. Almost three of the poison in his place, so every time I have heard the name of the first Shishu experience thought of before, the body will not stand cold.

  76. Every time when you are in the pathogenesis of no one knows her exactly what will be done, because before the onset of her first time, cut off the dog’s hair, when the second episode is to do a lot of buns, third times the incidence, it is crazy to copy the Bible, fourth time……

  78. Du Xiaoxiao not only to imagine her and land value children’s appearance, but also to imagine a child, she and Lu Da BOSS, and small crystal together, and their children play with the scene.

  81. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d truly appreciate it.

  82. Thank you for another informative blog. Where else could I am getting that kind of info written in such a perfect manner? I’ve a venture that I am simply now working on, and I have been at the glance out for such info.

  83. Hello there, just became aware of your weblog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am going to be careful for brussels. I will be grateful when you proceed this in future. Many folks will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  85. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am encountering issues with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone else having the same RSS issues? Anyone that knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanks!!

  86. You actually make it seem really easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely extensive for me. I’m taking a look ahead for your next post, I’ll try to get the dangle of it!

  87. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is something that too few folks are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy I came across this during my search for something relating to this.

  88. Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve really loved browsing your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing for your feed and I am hoping you write once more soon!

  89. I feel that is one of the so much important info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. However should commentary on few normal issues, The website taste is perfect, the articles is really nice : D. Just right activity, cheers

  90. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody else encountering problems with your website. It appears like some of the written text in your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too? This might be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Kudos

  91. I got this site from my pal who shared with me on the topic of this web page and at the moment this time I am browsing this website and reading very informative articles or reviews at this time.

  92. I have realized that over the course of constructing a relationship with real estate managers, you’ll be able to come to understand that, in most real estate deal, a payment is paid. All things considered, FSBO sellers really don’t “save” the commission payment. Rather, they fight to earn the commission by doing a agent’s work. In this, they expend their money and also time to perform, as best they will, the duties of an agent. Those obligations include getting known the home through marketing, presenting the home to willing buyers, creating a sense of buyer desperation in order to make prompt an offer, organizing home inspections, dealing with qualification checks with the financial institution, supervising fixes, and facilitating the closing.

  94. I really appreciate this post. I’ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again!

  95. Thanks for the points you have shared here. Something else I would like to talk about is that laptop or computer memory requirements generally rise along with other innovations in the engineering. For instance, whenever new generations of processor chips are brought to the market, there is usually a similar increase in the size demands of all laptop or computer memory in addition to hard drive room. This is because the application operated by means of these processor chips will inevitably rise in power to benefit from the new know-how.

  97. I have to show my appreciation to you just for bailing me out of this problem. After surfing around throughout the internet and obtaining ways that were not productive, I was thinking my life was over. Living minus the strategies to the problems you’ve fixed by means of your good review is a serious case, and ones that could have negatively affected my career if I hadn’t noticed your website. Your main capability and kindness in handling all the details was useful. I am not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t come across such a solution like this. I am able to at this time look forward to my future. Thanks for your time so much for your professional and result oriented help. I will not think twice to recommend the website to anybody who needs support about this issue.

  98. I intended to post you one tiny observation just to say thank you as before about the pleasing tactics you have shown on this page. It’s quite remarkably open-handed with people like you to make easily all that most of us could possibly have advertised for an ebook to help make some money on their own, especially given that you could possibly have done it in case you considered necessary. Those principles as well served as the good way to realize that many people have similar eagerness similar to my personal own to figure out good deal more pertaining to this condition. I am certain there are a lot more pleasurable times up front for many who view your blog post.

  100. That is really interesting, You’re an overly professional blogger. I have joined your feed and look ahead to searching for extra of your great post. Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

  104. I have a Blogspot blog, and I want that any time We publish a brand new post on my blog page, a link to the new post will automatically be added to my Facebook news feed. Is there in any case to do this?.

  107. I have a Tumblr blog that is connected to my own website. The actual blog page is linked off of the home page. I would like to know if which widget or something that I could put on my website’s website that will display my latest blog posts. Not really the whole post, but maybe just the headline and a link to visit my blog page..

  109. I am just wondering how will I make my blog in blogspot available through google web search? I have seen several blogs that may easily be googled yet mine will not show on the internet at all..

  110. Still too expensive. And still no OAR backups nor logging for private regions. So if anything goes wrong with LL policies or we lose funding for it, our builds disappear. And there are far cheaper alternatives elsewhere. Doesn’t seem like a responsible way to go for our nonprofit.
    imitation bvlgari men ring http://www.bzero1jewelry.net/

  112. My desktop computer is hooked up to a router. I would like to have access to my home computer’s cam through my work pc.. My desktop computer is hooked up through a DSL modem and is usually on.. My work pc obviously offers access to the Internet..

  118. If you’re fortunate, I might embark dragging you around with me to utilize as my portable urinal haha

  119. My goal here is to link the wordpress blog page entries to a frame in a personal site. Therefore i want only the blog articles to appear, yet non-e from the menu bars or other activities associated with wordpress only that which was posted. I understand wordpress is completed in PHP so i was wondering if anybody understood the specifics of the coding and how I might go about doing this… Thanks!.

  120. Unlike ESPN which is only showing you content on competitive gaming during big tournaments,streaming is available all the time. For the reason thatstrategy in this game is usually to unlock unique warriors, construct village, get methodsfrom unique villages using the clan and much more.This is really a hack software that allows users to achieve ultimatetechnique file that could in change provide them entry to unlimited volume of resources along withgold.

  123. Whenever I go on my computer after a few minutes (I’d say about 5) this just restarts for some reason. I’ve tried to regain my pc but aren’t because it will restart prior to it finishes. How can i prevent the rebooting or reatore my computer when this really is happening Somebody please help.

  124. heyas: -). how are you every?. well i love to write and i rele want to get into creative writing and but i have a hard time coming up with ideas on what you should write about and was questioning if you understood how i might get over this “writer’s block”?.. thanks so much!!.

  125. I want to start a blog exactly where i can simply type something that comes to mind. Similar to a diary but not as personal. Worth it websites exactly where I can begin my own blog for free and where many individuals see it???? Please and much thanks appreciated!!: ).

  127. I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a great example of it.

  129. I am looking both for blogs that give unbiased, balanced commentary upon all issues or sites that have a liberal or left-wing slant. Thank you..

  131. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers

  132. Macrobid Niftran Bacterial Infections 247 Overnight Pharmacy Canadian [url=http://dapoxetinefast.com]cialis with dapoxetine[/url] El Cialis Funciona Buy Propecia Finasteride 1mg Generic Levitra Reviews [url=http://bestmedrxshop.com]viagra[/url] Real On Line Provera Order Germany Viagra Levitra Wirkungsdauer Propecia Pvp Cialis Frequenza Assunzione Zpak Online [url=http://e4drugs.com]long term affects of kamagra[/url] Viagra 100 Mg Best Price Tinidazole Without Perscription Order Discount Worldwide Acticin Tucson Buy Now Worldwide Finasteride Shop Kamagra Ajanta Pharmaceuticals [url=http://gammam.net]levitra without rx in the united states[/url] Cheap Viagra Overnight Online Viagra Genuine Viagra Libyen Zocor [url=http://mxseo.net]kamagra canada[/url] Viagra Durata Erezione Viagra En Suisse Sans Ordonnance How Can I Get Trazodone

  133. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  135. F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I’m very glad to see your post. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?

  136. I just want to tell you that I’m newbie to blogging and truly liked you’re blog site. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You actually come with beneficial article content. Regards for sharing with us your web page.

  137. Pingback: Google

  138. Cytotec Prostaglandine Fausse Couche Peut On Avoir Du Viagra Sans Ordonnance [url=http://bdnpn.com]cialis online[/url] Where To Purchase Bentyl 20mg Cialis Sur Internet Viagra Generico Quando Cheap Generic Cialis [url=http://dan5325.com]viagra[/url] Cephalexin And Sunlight Pastillas Cialis Precio Cephalexin Protocol Free Full Text Journal Cialis Drug Shops [url=http://ysluk.com]viagra cialis[/url] Cialis Mode Emploi Kamagra Versand Aus Deutschland Propecia Partir [url=http://binotal.com]viagra online[/url] Levitra Vorkasse Cialis Argentina [url=http://edfastmedrxfor.com]online pharmacy[/url] Order Discount Clobetasol Cialis Precio Con Receta Cialis Super Active Achat Avis

  139. Pingback: Vibrating Tongue,

  140. Pingback: vibrator,

  141. I just want to mention I am newbie to blogs and seriously enjoyed you’re web page. Probably I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You definitely come with tremendous writings. Thanks a lot for sharing with us your website.

  142. Pingback: more information

  143. Pingback: national towing service

  145. Pingback: Consultant

  146. Pingback: Luxury cases for iPhone 7

  147. Pingback: economical home voice systems markham

  148. I wish to write articles based on the information collected through some copyright books. I won’t duplicate – substance the materials but edit or enhance it in such a way that the meaning remains the same. I would also provide credit towards the books and their writers. Am I breaking any kind of copyright laws?.

  149. Pingback: wedge pillow sex

  151. We are trying to start my very own blog, but I want to ensure it is on the popular site where people will go through it. I actually plan on discussing sports, video games and whatever else is interesting at the time. Exactly what are the best/most popular sites to blog on?.

  152. I’m searching for some great business blogs to add to my google reader that are worthwhile pursuing on an ongoing basis. Are you able to make and recommendations? I have Seth Godin’s already. Thanks a lot!.. It would also be helpful in case you told me why you enjoyed these websites..

  153. Buying Viagra100brand Fromcanadaonline [url=http://buyinderalus.com]inderal[/url] Isotretinoin Tab Internet Pharmacy Propecia O Avidart Propecia Comprar 1 Mg [url=http://achatpriligyfrance.com]priligy belgique[/url] Buy Priligy 30 Mg Acheter Cialis Ligne Andorre Cialis 5mg Online Without Prescriptions Side Effects To Amoxicillin [url=http://buyisotretinoin-fast.com]buy isotretinoin online[/url] How To Get Cialis In Canada Levitra Avec Alcool Vendita Viagra In Contrassegno 1777 Canadian 24 Hr Pharmacy [url=http://catabs.com]jual priligy[/url] Levitra Risposta Cialis Pharmacie Sans Ordonnance Zithromax India Propecia For Scalp Cephalexin Dose For Dog [url=http://dmdrugs.com]buy viagra[/url] Viagra Express Mail Viagra Ersatz Nachnahme Acheter Viagra

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.