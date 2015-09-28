BANDIDOS LEVAM COFRE DOS CORREIOS

Funcionarios da agência dos Correios de Poço Fundo levaram um tremendo susto na manhã desta segunda-feira (28), quando chegaram para trabalhar. Ladrões invadiram o local de madrugada e retiraram um cofre que pesa cerca de 200 quilos.

De acordo com informações colhidas por nossa equipe, pelo menos quatro meliantes utilizaram uma caminhonete para acessar a rampa do estabelecimento, quebraram a sirene do alarme e as câmeras, entrando pela porta da frente e retirando rapidamente o que foram buscar.

Não há informações sobre a quantia levada. A polícia federal já esteve no local e será a responsável pela investigação deste caso.

Aguardamos mais detalhes.