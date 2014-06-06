BANDIDOS INCENDEIAM CASA EM CAMPOS GERAIS

A ação de bandidos na região está atingindo extremos de crueldade. Três meliantes invadiram uma residência em Campos Gerais, na noite desta quinta-feira, e simplesmente incendiaram a casa com os moradores dentro.

O Corpo de Bombeiros foi acionado pouco depois das 22h00, através do telefone 193. Segundo informações repassadas à guarnição, a residência foi invadida por três individuo que assaltaram a proprietária, trancaram os moradores em um banheiro em seguida atearam fogo no imóvel. A família conseguiu escapar e acionou a Policia. Felizmente, todos saíram ilesos.

Ao chegar ao local, os militares encontraram a moradia envolvida pelas chamas, e verificaram que haviam alguns funcionários da prefeitura tentando combater o fogo, cabendo à guarnição assumir a ação, isolando a área, combatendo alguns focos existentes e, em seguida, realizando rescaldo,

O incêndio atingiu toda edificação, e destruiu vários móveis e eletrodomésticos existentes no local, que preservado pela polícia militar para os trabalhos da perícia. Ninguém foi preso.