BANDIDOS FOGEM DE ABORDAGEM POLICIAL E CAPOTAM CARRO ROUBADO

Um VW Gol com placas de São José do Rio Preto capotou na entrada do bairro Cavaco (próximo à Curva do Sinésio), na tarde desta quarta-feira (7). No veículo, que havia sido roubado em dezembro na cidade de Machado, estavam quatro suspeitos, que fugiam de uma abordagem policial. Na busca pelos meliantes, um deles foi preso, mas a PM ainda procura pelos outros três envolvidos.

A perseguição começou em Poço Fundo. Uma guarnição local se preparava para abordar uma moto suspeita quando o automóvel chegou ao trevo. Ao ver a viatura, o motorista deu meia-volta e fugiu rumo a Machado, em alta velocidade. Os policiais partiram no encalço, já solicitando apoio, mas já encontraram o carro capotado na via citada acima. Os bandidos fugiram a pé. Um intenso rastreamento foi feito na área, e um deles foi capturado nas proximidades da rodovia MG 179.

As buscas continuam, e nossa reportagem acompanha o caso até a sua conclusão.

Detalhes em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.