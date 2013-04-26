BANDIDOS EXPLODEM CAIXA ELETRÔNICO EM TURVOLÂNDIA

by admin

Um caixa eletrônico do banco Itaú de Turvolândia foi alvo de ladrões na madrugada desta sexta-feira (26). Segundo testemunhas, quatro homens chegaram ao local por volta das 02h00 num Fiat Uno de cor escura. Dois ficaram de guarda nas esquinas da praça central, para monitorar uma possível chegada da polícia, enquanto outro entrava na agência, que fica anexa ao Paço Municipal, para instalar e acender a dinamite. O quarto ficou ao volante, no apoio.
Após a explosão, que causou grande destruição, os bandidos fugiram com três gavetas da máquina, rumo ao bairro dos Borges (acesso a São Gonçalo do Sapucaí). De acordo com a Policia Militar, a gerência informou que foram levados cerca de R$ 20 mil.
Rastreamentos foram feitos pela região, na tentativa de localizar os ladrões, mas sem sucesso. O caso foi repassado à Policia Civil da Comarca de Silvianópolis, que assumiu as investigações.

Em tempo: Na última quarta-feira, um homem foi preso no bairro São José, em São Gonçalo. Ele estava com uma banana de dinamite em sua casa, que seria utilizada para explodir um caixa eletrônico em Cordislândia. O rapaz tinha também um revólver calibre 38, dinheiro e um rádio comunicador (foto). Não se sabe se o grupo que agiu em Turvolândia tem ligações com o suspeito detido.

 

213 thoughts on "BANDIDOS EXPLODEM CAIXA ELETRÔNICO EM TURVOLÂNDIA

