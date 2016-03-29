BANDIDOS ATEAM FOGO EM CIRCULAR EM MACHADO

Cinco homens encapuzados invadiram um ônibus circular, no bairro Santa Luíza, e “tocaram o terror” no mesmo.

Segundo informações preliminares, os bandidos adentraram o coletivo, anunciaram um assalto, pegaram todo o dinheiro que estava com o cobrador e fugiram. Porém, antes de escapar, o último meliante ateou fogo no ônibus com uma espécie de coquetel molotov.

Nenhuma pessoa se feriu no atentado. No entanto, o coletivo ficou totalmente destruído.

A Polícia Militar está no local acompanhando o caso e aguardando a chegada da Perícia, para que os procedimentos de praxe sejam efetuados.

Os detalhes de todo este fato e as consequentes ações policiais sobre o mesmo você confere na próxima edição do JPF.