BANDIDOS ASSALTAM LANCHONETE DEFRONTE À FUMESC

by admin

  Nem mesmo o grande movimento diante da faculdade intimidou os ladrões

Uma lanchonete localizada diante da Fumesc (Fundação Machadense de Ensino Superior e Comunicação) foi alvo de assaltantes na noite desta quinta-feira (4). Segundo as primeiras informações levantadas pela Polícia Militar, dois bandidos chegaram ao local, mas ninguém soube dizer se estavam a pé ou de carro, por conta da intensa movimentação que há por ali. Um dos ladrões, usando máscara e armado com revólver, pegou dinheiro do trailler e também a bolsa e o celular de uma cliente. O outro meliante dava cobertura, mas, segundo testemunhas, estava de “cara limpa”. Mesmo assim, ele ainda não foi identificado.
Um rastreamento foi iniciado, mas até o fechamento desta nota ninguém havia sido preso. Detalhes na próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense.

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.