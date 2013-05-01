BANDIDOS ASSALTAM LANCHONETE DEFRONTE À FUMESC

Nem mesmo o grande movimento diante da faculdade intimidou os ladrões

Uma lanchonete localizada diante da Fumesc (Fundação Machadense de Ensino Superior e Comunicação) foi alvo de assaltantes na noite desta quinta-feira (4). Segundo as primeiras informações levantadas pela Polícia Militar, dois bandidos chegaram ao local, mas ninguém soube dizer se estavam a pé ou de carro, por conta da intensa movimentação que há por ali. Um dos ladrões, usando máscara e armado com revólver, pegou dinheiro do trailler e também a bolsa e o celular de uma cliente. O outro meliante dava cobertura, mas, segundo testemunhas, estava de “cara limpa”. Mesmo assim, ele ainda não foi identificado.

Um rastreamento foi iniciado, mas até o fechamento desta nota ninguém havia sido preso. Detalhes na próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense.