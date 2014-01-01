BANDIDO DO “BLINDEX” ATACA NOVAMENTE

O início de semana para alguns comerciantes de Poço Fundo não foi dos mais agradáveis. Novamente, um ladrão conseguiu furtar produtos de dois estabelecimentos e tentou entrar em outros na madrugada deste domingo. As ações são tão parecidas com anteriores já registradas que o invasor já ganhou um apelido: “Bandido do Blindex”, já que a maioria dos arrombamentos ocorrem em portas com esse tipo de material.

O prejuízo maior ficou desta vez com a Ótica Visótica, na rua Capitão Antônio Gonçalves, e com a loja da Vivo, na avenida Dr. Lélio. Na primeira, o autor tentou primeiro quebrar a fechadura da uma das portas, mas não conseguiu entrar. No entanto, pelo visto tinha tempo e tranquilidade de sobra, pois conseguiu seu intento arrombando a porta central. O detalhe é que desta vez o dano foi diretamente no miolo do trinco, diferente de outros locais atacados (nos quais os componentes da fechadura foram arrancados da parede). Nem o alarme e tampouco as câmeras que haviam no local o inibiram, e ele levou dinheiro e alguns óculos. Na loja da Vivo, o procedimento foi o mesmo, e dali foram levados 12 smarthphones de marcas diferentes e um notebook.

Na avenida José Evilásio, o alvo foi o restaurante japonês Amano Sushi. A porta chegou a ser danificada, mas o cadeado reforçado impediu a entrada do meliante. Um outro local também pode ter sido alvo, mas provavelmente o sensor do alarme instalado na porta o disparou e fez com o que gatuno fugisse.

Estamos acompanhando todos estes casos e você terá uma matéria especial sobre essa onda de furtos e danos em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

Na loja da Vivo, só sobraram as peças do mostruário