BANDIDO BATE CARRO ROUBADO E MORRE PRENSADO

Um assaltante morreu depois de envolver em um acidente, na tarde desta terça-feira (22), na BR-491, em Alfenas. Segundo a Polícia, o morto e mais quatro bandidos haviam assaltado funcionários de uma concessionária de carros usados em Guaxupé, quando roubaram três automóveis. Durante a fuga, ele bateu de frente com um ônibus já na rodovia. O carro ficou prensado e o suspeito morreu.

Outro criminoso também chocou-se com um dos veículos na mesma rodovia, mas nas proximidades de Muzambinho. Ele abandonou o carro e fugiu.

Segundo o proprietário da loja de carros, ele recebeu uma ligação de um suposto comprador pedindo que três carros fossem levados a um endereço. Quando chegaram ao local, os funcionários foram rendidos por cinco homens, sendo três deles armados. A polícia procura pelo restante do bando.