BANDIDO ATIRA CONTRA VITIMA EM TENTATIVA DE ASSALTO

Duas tentativas de assalto foram registradas na tarde desta quarta-feira (23), nas imediações da Ponte Azul, zona rural de Poço Fundo. Numa delas, a vitima foi alvo de disparos efetuados pelo ladrão.
No primeiro ataque, um jovem que seguia pela estrada com uma Honda Titan foi abordado por um meliante. Sua reação imediata foi dar meia volta e fugir, quando o marginal atirou contra ele. Por sorte, a bala atingiu o seu braço apenas de raspão.
Enquanto a Policia Militar efetuava rastreamento em busca de algum suspeito, um homem por pouco não teve o carro roubado por uma quadrilha, que estaria em um Gol de cor prata e com apoio de uma motocicleta de grande porte. Ele também conseguiu escapar do cerco e fugir.
Os bandidos podem estar ainda pela zona rural poço-fundense, e se você tiver qualquer pista que possa auxiliar em suas localizações, ligue 190, 181, ou 98879-7176 (o celular da Policia Militar de Poço Fundo).
