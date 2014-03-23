BANDIDO ATIRA CONTRA RESIDÊNCIA EM MACHADO

by admin

Mesmo com a polícia atenta e realizando operações seguidas para combater a violência em Machado, os bandidos estão se sentindo à vontade para continuar aprontando das suas. Na madrugada deste domingo (23), uma casa foi atingida por vários tiros no Jardim Primavera II.
A moradora do imóvel disse que um meliante trajando roupas escuras promoveu o ato delituoso. Ele passou caminhando já efetuando alguns disparos, depois retornou e voltou a acionar o gatilho. Pelo menos sete balas atingiram uma janela e uma porta na parte frontal da residência. A mulher viu quando dois indíviduos fugiram para um matagal logo depois do ocorrido. Ainda segundo a dona de casa, seu filho tinha envolvimento com o tráfico de drogas, e passou a ser ameaçado depois que decidiu deixar a vida de crimes.
A Policia Militar fez buscas pela área, mas não localizou nenhum suspeito. Os projéteis encontrados na área foram recolhidos e encaminhados à Policia Civil.

78 thoughts on “BANDIDO ATIRA CONTRA RESIDÊNCIA EM MACHADO

