BANDA DA PM ENCARA SOL E FAZ BONITO

O sol escaldante e a pouca divulgação fizeram com que o público presente na Praça José Caetano, em Poço Fundo, não fosse dos maiores na manhã deste sábado (2) para o Momento Cívico em comemoração ao aniversário de Poço Fundo. No entanto, quem foi pode curtir uma apresentação de luxo: a da Banda da Policia Militar de Poços de Caldas, sob a batuta do maestro Tenente Rodrigo.

Ainda hoje tem encontro ciclístico mirim e rua de lazer, mas também o show de Bruno de Souza e Cia. Amanhã, Trilhão de ciclismo e Corrida Ecológica são as principais atrações, com DJ Jonathan agitando a galera.

O resumo geral de todos estes eventos você terá em nosso site e na próxima publicação do JPF.