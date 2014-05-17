BANCÁRIO ESCAPA DA MORTE NA NOITE DO PRÓPRIO ANIVERSÁRIO

Se existe alguém que pode dizer que nasceu duas vezes, e na mesma data, este é o bancário Anselmo de Paula Lima Júnior. No dia em que completou 38 anos, nesta sexta-feira (16), o homem escapou com vida de um grave acidente na altura do quilômetro 20 da rodovia MG 179 (próximo ao Distrito da Caiana, município de Machado).

Segundo a Polícia Rodoviária Estadual, Anselmo seguia com seu Fiat Pálio no sentido Machado – Alfenas quando, em uma curva, perdeu o controle da direção e atingiu a lateral esquerda de uma Toyota Hilux, que aguardava para entrar na pista. O carro ficou totalmente destruído e o bancário preso às ferragens. Socorrido pelo Corpo de Bombeiros, ele foi levado para o Hospital Alzira Velano, com várias fraturas, mas, segundo informações preliminares, sem correr risco de morrer.

O motorista da caminhonete também teve que passar por atendimento médico. Flávio Henrique de Almeida (38 anos) foi levado para a Santa Casa de Machado porque sentia dores de cabeça, por conta do impacto causado pelo acionamento do airbag de seu utilitário.

A Perícia foi acionada e realizou os trabalhos de praxe no local. O caso será encaminhado à Polícia Civil.

Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.