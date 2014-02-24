AVENIDA QUASE PRONTA PARA O CARNAVAL 2014

Os preparativos para o Carnaval 2014 estão acontecendo em ritmo acelerado na avenida José Evilásio Assi. As tendas já foram montadas, bem como a grande barraca para proteção do público em caso de chuva e o palco principal do evento. O visual da área está totalmente modificado, e agora só aguarda o trabalho de instalações elétricas e enfeites para ser declarado oficialmente liberado para a festa.

Veja como está ficando o novo espaço da Festa de Momo poço-fundense.

ACIDENTE NOS PREPARATIVOS





O profissional responsável pelas instalações do sistema elétrico para o Carnaval poço-fundense sofreu uma forte queda na última sexta-feira (21). Ele teve fraturas no braço esquerdo e no nariz, mas passa bem e até esteve nesta segunda-feira (24), de manhã, orientando os servidores que darão continuidade ao serviço.

O tombo se deu depois que um poste, no qual o rapaz estava executando seu trabalho, simplesmente se quebrou e foi ao chão. Não há informações sobre confecção de qualquer boletim de ocorrência sobre o caso, e tampouco sobre qual teria sido a causa da ruptura do metal.