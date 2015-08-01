AUTORIDADES INICIAM CONVERSAÇÕES PARA CONSTRUÇÃO DE DELEGACIA

O chefe do 18º Departamento de Policia Civil (Poços de Caldas), Braulio Stivanin Júnior, está em uma visita a Poço Fundo na manhã desta quinta-feira (8). A pedido do delegado local Eder Neves, ele veio participar de um inicio de conversações que podem levar à construção de um prédio próprio para a Delegacia gimirinense, no local onde durante muitos anos funcionou a Cadeia Pública Municipal.

Após conversar com todos os servidores da unidade poço-fundense, inclusive tecendo elogios à equipe, o delegado conheceu as dependências do antigo ergástulo, para conhecer o espaço, e logo depois seguiu para uma reunião com o Prefeito Renato Oliveira, para tratar exclusivamente de como a Prefeitura pode auxiliar neste projeto.

Os detalhes você terá em nossa edição de sábado do JPF.