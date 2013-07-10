ATRASO NA PRESTAÇÃO DE CONTAS INCLUI POÇO FUNDO NA LISTA DE PREFEITOS MULTADOS PELO TCE

O Tribunal de Contas de Minas Gerais multou em R$ 4 mil, cada um, 23 prefeitos que não entregaram as prestações de contas de 2012 no prazo legal. Seis prefeitos não remeteram as prestações e 17, dentre eles o de Poço Fundo, atrasaram o envio. A mesma pena foi aplicada a 18 gestores responsáveis por entidades municipais de Regimes Próprios de Previdência Social. O prazo final se encerrou em 31 de março, como manda a Constituição Mineira. A decisão foi tomada em sessão do último dia 03 de julho, por unanimidade, a partir do voto da Conselheira Presidente, Adriene Andrade.
Para os que não entregaram os levantamentos, além da multa pessoal, o Tribunal determinou “que seja comunicada a autoridade competente para proceder ao bloqueio das transferências de fundos federais aos municípios inadimplentes, nos termos do § 2º do art. 6º do Decreto-Lei 1.805, de 1º de outubro de 1980” além de ordenar que seja feita representação ao Governador do Estado, considerando o disposto no inciso II do art. 35 da Constituição Federal. Outra providência pedida é que “comunique-se o fato às respectivas câmaras municipais, para fins de direito”. Estão nesta situação os prefeitos responsáveis pelas contas de 2012 dos municípios de Cajuri, Coromandel, Frei Gaspar, Martins Soares, Montes Claros e Tupaciguara.
Já o caso de Poço Fundo está enquadrado no de 17 chefes de Executivo que entregaram com atraso as suas prestações. Além do município gimirinense, também entraram na lista Amparo do Serra, Bom Jesus do Galho, Capitão Enéas, Conceição das Alagoas, Ervália, Espera Feliz, Heliodora, Itabira, Itamarati de Minas, Muriaé, Nova Serrana, Rio Acima, Santa Bárbara, Santana do Manhuaçu, São Tomé das Letras e Serra do Salitre.
A mesma multa foi aplicada aos gestores de 18 entidades municipais de Regimes Próprios de Previdência Social que também descumpriram a obrigatoriedade de enviar a prestação. Treze delas ficaram inadimplentes: Fundo Previdenciário do Município de Alagoa, Fundo Previdenciário do Município de Além Paraíba, Instituto Municipal de Previdência do Município de Araporã, Fundo Previdenciário dos Servidores Públicos Ativos, Inativos e Pensionistas de Belo Horizonte, Instituto de Previdência Municipal de Bonito de Minas, Instituto de Previdência dos Servidores Públicos do Município de Juramento, Fundo Previdenciário Municipal de Lassance, Instituto de Previdência Municipal de Mato Verde, Instituto de Previdência Municipal de Pedras de Maria da Cruz, Instituto de Assistência dos Servidores Municipais de Poços de Caldas, Instituto de Previdência dos Servidores do Município de Rosário da Limeira, Instituto de Previdência Municipal de Santa Juliana e Fundo da Seguridade Social do Município de Santa Maria do Suaçuí. O Tribunal também determinou a instauração de tomada de contas extraordinária nas entidades inadimplentes.
Outras cinco entidades receberam multa de R$ 4 mil por atraso na remessa: Instituto de Previdência Municipal de Araxá, do Fundo de Seguridade Social do Município de Candeias, Instituto de Previdência dos Servidores Públicos do Município de Janaúba, Instituto de Previdência dos Servidores Públicos Municipais de Nanuque e Instituto Municipal de Previdência e Assistência do Servidor Público Municipal de Paracatu.
fonte: Tribunal de Contas do Estado de Minas Gerais
