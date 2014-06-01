ATO DE IMPRUDÊNCIA CAUSA INCÊNDIO EM LOTE NO MÃE RAINHA

Um ato de imprudência acabou assustando, nesta quinta-feira (6), moradores de parte do bairro Mãe Rainha. Uma pessoa não identificada ateou fogo a um matagal e iniciou um grande incêndio. Toda a região foi tomada por uma densa fumaça, que invadiu casas e levou risco de intoxicação para os que residem nas proximidades.

Sem apoio do caminhão pipa da Prefeitura, que segundo primeiras informações estaria com defeito, e com a unidade mais próxima do Corpo de Bombeiros localizada somente em Alfenas, os próprios moradores se arriscaram e trataram de combater o sinistro, se valendo de abafadores improvisados, feitos com galhos de árvores e arbustos. Por sorte, nenhuma residência foi atingida e ninguém ficou ferido.

Novamente fica o alerta: Com o tempo seco, a possibilidade de incêndios é muito grande, principalmente nos vários terrenos baldios que existem na cidade, e é preciso estar sempre em alerta para evitar o pior. Em Machado, o fogo iniciado num lote vago foi exatamente o que acabou destruindo um estabelecimento comercial, por pouco não causando uma tragédia.

A densa fumaça podia ser vista de longe quando o sinistro começou

O incêndio gerou risco de intoxicação para quem vive nas proximidades do terreno