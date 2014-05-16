ATIRADORES MATAM DOIS EM PARAGUAÇU

Atiradores mataram duas pessoas e deixaram outras duas feridas em uma emboscada, na noite desta quinta-feira (15), na zona rural de Paraguaçu (MG). Segundo a Polícia Militar, as testemunhas que sobreviveram disseram que estavam no local conhecido como “Ilha” quando foram surpreendidas pelos disparos. Ninguém soube dizer como e nem por onde os bandidos chegaram.

Vandoir Gonçalves Xavier, de 49 anos e Leandro Custódio, de 32 anos, morreram na hora. Mesmo feridas, outras duas pessoas conseguiram fugir e foram socorridas no hospital da cidade. Conforme a polícia, a suspeita é que uma disputa de terras tenha motivado o crime.

Até o fechamento desta nota, não havia informações quanto à identificação de suspeitos ou de qualquer prisão que tenha sido feita.