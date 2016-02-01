ASSASSINOS CONFESSOS DE JOVEM SÃO JULGADOS NESTA TERÇA

Está em pleno andamento, nesta terça-feira (2), o julgamento de Gleidson Justino (29 anos) e Washington da Silva (28 anos), autores confessos do brutal homicídio que teve como vítima João Carlos de Souza (que tinha 23 anos), em novembro de 2014. A dupla matou o jovem a pancadas, numa esquina da avenida vereador Antõnio Batista de Carvalho com a rua Geni, no bairro Mãe Rainha, em Poço Fundo (veja noticia publicada naquela data aqui). À epoca, os dois homens, presos em flagrante, afirmaram que João teria tentado roubar um deles, e por isso reagiram, mas não conseguiram explicar o porque de tanta violência. Um deles, Gleidson, afirmou em gravação feita por nossa reportagem que havia dado uma pedrada na vítima além de socos e pontapés. Familiares do morto, no entanto, garantiram que o rapaz trabalhava diariamente, que não tinha envolvimento com a criminalidade e era constantemente ameaçado pelos assassinos.

Todas as testemunhas já foram ouvidas, bem como os réus, e neste momento ocorre uma parada para o almoço. Estamos acompanhando cada detalhe, e repassaremos o resultado ainda hoje, com mais detalhes na próxima edição impressa do Jornal de Poço Fundo.

Veja como foram recebidos os autores pela familia da vítima na chegada ao Fórum da Comarca de Poço Fundo: