ASSASSINO DO JOVEM MAICON SE ENTREGA À POLICIA

Está na Cadeia de Machado, neste momento, o assassino confesso do jovem Maicon Caliari Corsini, ocorrido no bairro Gonçalves no último domingo (22). Julio Greik (21 anos) se apresentou na Delegacia de Poço Fundo, no final da manhã desta quinta-feira (26), e como já tinha mandado de prisão em seu desfavor, foi ouvido e encaminhado para a Sistema Prisional.
Detalhe: Ao se apresentar espontaneamente, acompanhado pelo advogado e já após ter passado o período do flagrante, o rapaz tinha tudo para sair pela porta da frente direto para sua casa. Isso só não ocorreu porque a Policia Civil fez um rápido trabalho de apuração dos fatos, que culminou no pedido de prisão preventiva concedido pelo Juizado da Comarca de Poço Fundo.
O jovem apresentou sua versão para a motivação do crime, e segundo levantamentos feitos por nossa reportagem chegou a dizer que uma das razões foi uma briga de “bobeira”. Ele não quis falar com a imprensa, mas em entrevista com o delegado responsável pelas investigações, Éder Neves, obtivemos algumas informações sobre o caso e os repassaremos em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.
Está na Cadeia de Machado, neste momento, o assassino confesso do jovem Maicon Caliari Corsini, ocorrido no bairro Gonçalves no último domingo (22). Julio Greik (21 anos) se apresentou na Delegacia de Poço Fundo, no final da manhã desta quinta-feira (26), e como já tinha mandado de prisão em seu desfavor, foi ouvido e encaminhado para a Sistema Prisional.
