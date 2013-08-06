ASSASSINO DE JOSÉ IRINEU É CONDENADO À REVELIA

Alex Fontanelli fugiu do presídio de Alfenas, mas foi condenado á revelia
Foi julgado à revelia e condenado a 17 anos de prisão em regime fechado Alex Pereira Fontanelli, acusado de assassinar o ex-prefeito de Carvalhópolis, José Irineu Rodrigues. O crime aconteceu em agosto de 2011, foi destaque no blog do JPF e teve grande repercussão regional. O julgamento, iniciado nesta segunda-feira (5), no Fórum de Machado, mas encerrado apenas na madrugada desta terça-feira (6), foi conduzido pelo juiz Fernando Tamburini, e teve na assistência da acusação o advogado Ércio Quaresma, que ganhou notoriedade ao defender o goleiro Bruno no caso Elisa Samudio.
O agora condenado Alex está foragido há mais de um ano. Tinha sido preso logo após o crime, mas ficou apenas cerca de oito meses no Presídio de Alfenas, de onde conseguiu fugir por um buraco numa cerca. Ele tinha autorização da Justiça para trabalhar do lado de fora da unidade, e aproveitou uma falha da segurança para escapar.
O réu é acusado de ter atirado várias vezes contra o ex-prefeito na Rodovia MG-453, entre Paraguaçu e Machado. José Irineu, que também era advogado, teria recebido uma ligação para conversar com um suposto cliente e quando chegou ao local, foi baleado. Na ocasião, testemunhas relataram que o assassino teria ficado parado na estrada por cerca de 20 minutos, antes de avistar o carro do político e disparar contra ele.
Alex é de São Luiz (MA) e teria sido contratado por R$ 10 mil para matar o ex-prefeito. Outro homem, acusado de ser o mandante do crime, José Carlos Martins, foi preso e cumpre pena no presídio de São Luiz.
As fotos são do repórter da Gazeta Roberto Felisbino, que acompanhou os últimos momentos do julgamento. Detalhes em nossa próxima edição.
Acusação e defesa debateram por quase quatro horas
Acusação e defesa debateram por quase quatro horas
Acusação e defesa debateram por quase quatro horas
