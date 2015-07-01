ASSASSINO DE EX-ESPOSA ENCARA TRIBUNAL DO JÚRI

Com a presidência do Juiz Fernando Tamburini, teve inicio na manhã desta terça-feira (7) o julgamento de Willian Ferreira (32 anos), acusado de matar a tiros sua ex-mulher Marilia Peres, em fevereiro do ano passado, na rua São Vicente (bairro do Canto). Sete jurados irão decidir o destino do rapaz, e sete testemunhas de acusação (nenhuma de defesa) estão convocadas para depoimentos.
No interrogatório, Willian mudou a versão apresentada ao se entregar à Policia Militar, no dia do homicídio. Naquela ocasião, afirmou que tinha a intenção de matar a jovem e havia emprestado a arma utilizada, um revólver calibre 22, para o cometimento do crime. Diante do Júri, no entanto, alegou legítima defesa.
Na chegada do réu, o pai da vítima passou mal e teve que ser retirado da sala de sessões.
Continuamos acompanhando, e você terá mais informações aqui e em nossa próximas edições do grupo JPF.
|Julgamento acontece no Fórum de Poço Fundo, sob presidência do juiz Fernando Tamburini
